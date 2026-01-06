Why Magic rookie Jase Richardson continues to impress

Orlando Magic rookie guard Jace Richardson continues to prove why the team was right to take him with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2025 NBA draft.

Richardson scored 12 points in 27 minutes of action for the Magic in the win against the Indiana Pacers and earned praise from head coach Jamahl Mosley after the game.

“I thought he was big time. I thought he did a great job with his energy, his effort and his toughness. Being able to push the pace. I just really loved, like, he plays with a level of confidence and toughness about him, you know, throughout the entire night, on both sides of the ball," Mosley said of Richardson.

Richardson sees confidence growing for Magic

Richardson spoke about how his confidence has grown since becoming an NBA player, and he is beginning to earn the trust from the team because he's able to fully understand what the coaching staff wants from him. He played key minutes in the win against the Pacers and showed why the team could be better with him on the court.

“I think just sharing the ball down the stretch. I mean, you see AB (Anthony Black), you see Desmond (Bane), you see Paolo (Banchero), Wendell (Carter Jr.) – They all made big plays down the stretch. Even Tristan (da Silva) with that big time three. So, I think just sharing the ball and just playing as a unit is kind of what won us the game at the end," Richardson said.

“I mean, I think offensively, we played really well tonight, offensively. Everybody was sharing the ball but defensively, you know, it was pretty sloppy for us. That’s not characteristic of how we play defense. So, I think that was kind of frustrating in a lot of the huddles; just letting up easy buckets. But I think we just [have to] look back at this one and just take what we can."

Richardson's role remains a mystery, but with Jalen Suggs out with an injury, the team will definitely be relying on him a little bit more than they have in the past. If he can continue to play at a high level with this opportunity, the Magic could give him a sizable role even when the injured players come back.

Richardson and the Magic will face off against the Washington Wizards tonight at 7pm ET inside the Capital One Arena. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.

