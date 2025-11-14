The 6-6 Orlando Magic are coming off the biggest statement win off the season with a blowout victory in New York, losing Paolo Banchero to a groin injury in the process.



The 1-10 Brooklyn Nets are predictably bad this season.



Will the surging Magic, now 4-2 playing Top-10 ball on both ends during that stretch, do what they're expected to do and make easy pickings of the lowly Nets?



1. Contest their top scorers Michael Porter Jr. and Cam Thomas

Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) takes a three point shot past Detroit Pistons guard Ausar Thompson (9) in the third quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Brooklyn is bad on offense, but worse on defense; the Nets aren't out here to get stops.



What Brooklyn brings to the game is two high volume 3pt shooting tough shotmakers in Cam Thomas and Michael Porter Jr.



Orlando should not leave these two open from beyond the arc, so the plan is to run them off the line, make them drive, and force them to pass, which are both weaknesses in their games.



Closing off Brooklyn's two primary shooting valves is key to slowing down their team offense that's otherwise mostly full of rookie playmakers plus one legit rotation player in Nic Claxton rim-running down low.

2. Draw Nic Claxton out of paint to nerf his rebounding and rim-protection

Nov 7, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) grabs a rebound from Detroit Pistons forward Ronald Holland II (5) in the fourth quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nic Claxton stands tall in Brooklyn, like the last tree after a forest fire. Claxton is far and away the best defender on the team, a strong rim-protector down low on one end who finishes strong at the rack on the other and rebounds well on both.



Claxton should be avoided and purposefully positioned out of the lane and away from the rim as possible; Wendell's floor-spacing can help stretch Claxton away from the rim to the corner to deter his rim-protecting impact.



As Orlando's available playmakers Franz Wagner, Desmond, Bane, Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, and Tyus Jones run endless handoffs and pick-and-rolls, keeping Claxton away from the primary action (2 combined STL + BLK per game) will go a long way to making life easier for everyone else.

3. Unleash The Wagner - Carter Connection full time

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) and forward Franz Wagner (22) react after a play against the Portland Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

With Paolo Banchero out tonight due to the groin injury suffered in New York, it's up to the rest of Orlando's offense to take over and stake a claim at what this team identity will look like without him going forward.



Will the answer simply be fully unleashing the Wagner - Carter Connection?



Last season, Orlando maintained a Top-4 seed and defense while missing Banchero for over a month of games, primarily due to that choice.



Now, the Magic also have Bane, Jones, and a still-recovering Suggs as other options to fill the playmaking void.



Prioritizing offensive sets through Wagner and Bane, with Suggs third, would likely form Orlando's best form of attack for the time being.



Heavy P&R and DHO volume for Wagner and Bane with the bigs Wendell Carter Jr. and Goga Bitadze, along with Suggs handoffs and off-ball screens for shooters thrown in the mix, is the prescription the doctor order for this Banchero-less Magic offense.

TONIGHT!



Paolo Banchero turns 23 years old

The Magic face the New York Knicks

Tip-off at 7pm EST in The Garden

National TV game on ESPN



Prepare yourselves for...



The Jordan Year Jumpman Invasion of New York



for @HeatMagicOnSI:https://t.co/w2QH8Y5ugN — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 12, 2025

5 Fun Fact Stats You Need To Know About Desmond Bane's Buzzer-Beating Game-Winner



Will Bane's big shot open the floodgates for this Magic offense? for @HeatMagicOnSI:https://t.co/DygtvmhFKI — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 11, 2025