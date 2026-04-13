Jalen Suggs has made strides as a point guard for this Magic team.

While even Jalen will tell you he has to reign in the turnovers and find balance in picking when and where to take the pull-up middy, Orlando has found success with Suggs operating as the floor general gunslinger who makes more good plays than bad, and who doesn't mind breaking out effective flare for high-risk high-reward shot opportunities, like full-court quarterback dimes to streaking outlet receivers in transition.

Suggs driving and kicking, bending the defense first, allows Banchero, Bane, Black, Wagner to attack a scrambling defense without needing to create every advantage from scratch, making the game easier for all.

Suggs has become a knockdown 3pt sniper who has the greenest of lights to launch from deep. Orlando setting up its best shooters in Bane, Suggs, Black as many times as often as possible from three, ideally like an average of 8+ 3PA for each per outing if possible, will only open up driving lanes for everyone.

The more playmakers you have on the floor, the more you are able to break down the defense. Get those spray-out threes...



Couple time I hit him where I am touching the paint, spraying out, and vice-versa. Desmond Bane

I asked Desmond Bane about Off-Ball Relocation with Jalen Suggs:



“The more playmakers you have on the floor, the more you’re able to break down the defense.



Get those spray-out threes…



Couple times I hit him where I’m touching the paint, spraying out, and vice-versa.” pic.twitter.com/UwUANSCfOZ — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) March 27, 2026

Jalen Suggs Two-Way Impact Leap Makes Him Top-50 Player

Apr 8, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) brings the ball up court against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Clark (22) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Jalen Suggs rookie BPM was -5.6 BPM, rating below every NBA player qualified.



Year 5 Suggs rates +2.5 BPM, Top-50 in the NBA. (T-40th)

Year 5 Suggs' +2.6 EPM finishes right behind Year 5 Franz Wagner (+2.7) as the highest rated Estimated Plus-Minus of any Orlando Magic player in the 2025-26 season, via Dunks and Threes.



This rate is tied with Paul George, Devin Booker in the 91st percentile and Top-50 overall, T-45th.



For half of the season before the injuries piled up, Suggs rated even higher in the Top-30.



Finishing with a +2.1 Defensive EPM rating in the 96th percentile, Suggs combines that with a positive +0.4 Offensive EPM.



Being an elite defender who is a positive hub on offense makes him one of the top-rated two-way players in the league, with only 7 other players rating above him on both defense and offense via EPM.

I asked #Magic HC Jamahl Mosley how ORL was able to bend the defense before Bane & Banchero attacked:



“You know the team is loading up to them, so you put them on different sides of the ball… ball changes sides…



You got to deal with Paolo on one side… Desmond on the other…” pic.twitter.com/AIxuSNCNZr — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) April 9, 2026

Suggs has improved every season, from one of the lowest rated impact players as a rookie to one of the league's highest in Year 5.

He's improved as a finisher at the rim, as a versatile scorer and shooter, and as a playmaker overall, even if more turnovers have come with it; it may surprise some that Suggs is averaging his highest career AST% by far at 29.6% while keeping his TOV% relatively the same at 17.8%.

While Suggs shot better, played more, and gave Orlando breakout All-Defensive play in 2024, this is arguably Suggs' best season yet because of his clutch shot making, improved playmaking, and positive offensive impact. Suggs continues to show rapid development throughout his career, and there's no reason to believe his maniacal work ethic will slow down any time soon.