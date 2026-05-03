Magic Eliminated: Heartbreak in Detroit as Orlando Falls in Game 7

The Orlando Magic are starting their offseason after a 116-94 loss in Game 7 to the Detroit Pistons on Sunday afternoon inside Little Caesars Arena.

The Magic kept things close with the Pistons throughout most of the first half, but a late run in the second quarter by Detroit gave them a double-digit lead that they wouldn't relinquish. Their offense looked lackluster outside of Paolo Banchero, who scored 36 points in a strong Game 7 effort. However, the Magic couldn't withstand 30-point performances from Cade Cunningham and former Orlando forward Tobias Harris.

Paolo Banchero Shines, But Nobody Else Does

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero dribbles defended by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While Banchero’s 36-point outburst cemented his status as a big-game performer, the lack of a secondary scoring punch was glaring. Outside of Banchero, the Magic’s offensive sets often devolved into stagnant isolation plays as Detroit’s defense locked in on the perimeter.

The supporting cast struggled to find rhythm, with key contributors failing to capitalize on the impact Banchero had. To take the next step, Orlando must address the scoring vacuum that appears whenever their young star isn't carrying the entire offensive load. It also needs more playmaking and scoring from the point guard position: Jalen Suggs made just 30.8 percent of his shots in the series.

Jamahl Mosley's Last Game?

Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley looks on in the second half. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley has been on the hot seat for the second half of the year and there's potential he may have coached his last game for the franchise. Blowing a 3-1 series lead and a 22-point halftime lead in Game 6 are the types of statistical anomalies that often lead to leadership changes.

While Mosley has been credited with building the team's defensive identity and culture, the inability to stop the bleeding during Detroit's Game 6 and 7 runs raise questions about his future.

The front office now faces a pivotal choice: trust the continuity of his vision or seek a new voice to navigate high-stakes playoff adjustments. With Taylor Jenkins now in Milwaukee and Mike Malone at the University of North Carolina, there aren't many proven candidates -- though there's always a possibility that Billy Donovan surfaces again.

What's Next For Magic?

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. reacts in the first half against the Detroit Pistons. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

The Magic now face a long offseason and they will watch the playoffs from home wishing they were there after building a 3-1 lead and taking a 24-point lead in the second half of Game 6.

They face a lot of questions about the roster as they will look to come back next year and make a further push towards chasing a championship.

This team was supposed to compete for a top four seed this season, but injuries to Franz Wagner and others curtailed that -- the continuity didn't come until it was too late, and then Wagner got hurt again when he was most needed, and had been doing a fine job curtailing Cunningham's production. He was replaced as a starter by Jamal Cain, who was a nice story after being promoted from a two-way contract, but was not expected to have such a big role. And the bench didn't produce all that much when needed, after Anthony Black had been a stalwart for much of the season.

While it doesn't have much flexibility after trading four first-round picks for Desmond Bane last summer, Orlando could make marginal moves or a consolidation trade that could net them the right player to help move things forward.