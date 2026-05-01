5 Hot Questions Ahead of Pistons vs. Magic Game 6

The Orlando Magic have a chance to clinch their first ticket into the second round of the NBA playoffs for the first time since 2010 when the Detroit Pistons come to town for Game 6.

The Magic took care of business in Game 1 of the series on the road and the Pistons have had to play catchup ever since. Detroit won Game 2, but the Magic defended home court in Games 3 and 4, setting the stage for a possible win. While they came short in Game 5 back in Detroit, the Magic have a chance to pull off the upset in Game 6 in front of the loud home fans at the Kia Center.

With the game approaching, we spoke with Detroit Pistons On SI contributor Caden Handwork to learn more about Cade Cunningham's role in Game 6, how Franz Wagner's injury changes Detroit's game plan and predictions for how the contest will go.

Cade Cunningham went off in Game 5. Does he need to play on this level again in Game 6 in order for the Pistons to win?

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham dribbles in the second half against the Orlando Magic. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While not on the same level of his 45-point performance, Cade needs to show up in a big way again. It's also critical that he doesn't turn the ball over.

Who needs to step up alongside All-Star guard Cade Cunningham for the Pistons?

Jalen Duren and Tobias Harris need to step up the most. Also Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart’s impact on the defensive end will be massive for the Pistons.

How much did the loss of Magic forward Franz Wagner open things up for Detroit's offense?

It was huge it gave the Pistons one less player that they needed to worry about and opened the spacing on the floor.

If the Pistons were to lose Game 6, what would be the reason why?

Orlando crowd plus the way the won Game 3 and 4 force the Pistons to a slow start and convert off turnovers.

What’s your prediction for Game 6 between the Pistons and Magic?

Much like Game 5, I expect this game to be a nail bitter. Cade will once again be out with something to prove and the Pistons force a Game 7 on Sunday in Detroit.

Tip-off for Game 6 between the Pistons and Magic is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.