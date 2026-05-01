Tobias Harris Status, How To Watch Orlando Magic-Detroit Pistons Game 6 Lineups, Injuries, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic have two more cracks at becoming the seventh No. 8 seed to advance past a No. 1 into the conference semifinals, but this Game 6 matchup could end up being their final home game of the entire season.

A victory would guarantee another two home dates, Game 3 and 4, against whoever gets out of the Cleveland Cavaliers-Toronto Raptors 4 vs. 5 series. A loss would deliver a Game 7 Sunday in Detroit.

Pistons All-Star Cade Cunningham scored 45 points and dished out five assists but has committed 30 turnovers through the last four games, an average of 7.5 per contest. Tobias Harris has been the second-leading scorer and is dealing with an ankle issue but made it through shootaround and should play barring any pre-game setback despite being listed as "questionable."

Despite losing three of the first four contests, the Pistons were favored to win Game 5 by 11 or more points and have made Orlando a home underdog for this one. The Magic are slightly favored to win the series (-125, DraftKings) because of the cushion they enjoy, but they’re still looking to pull a stunner through this first-round upset and have to manage it short-handed.

Forward Franz Wagner, has already been ruled out much earlier than his status for Game 5 was determined. The talented German forward exited Monday’s Game 4 Magic victory in the fourth quarter due to a calf strain.

Detroit came into the 2026 playoffs looking to advance to the conference semifinals for the first time in 18 years. The Magic are one win away from snapping a 16-year drought between playoff series wins.

The Magic are 28-15 in home games, which includes a 3-0 mark this postseason. Orlando is 30-29 against Eastern Conference foes. The Pistons are 28-15 on the road and 40-17 against East opponents.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic vs. Pistons

Game date, time and location: Friday, May 1, 7:10 p.m. EST, Kia Center, Orlando, Florida

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), WXYT (Pistons)

Magic look to eliminate top-seeded Detroit, avoid Game 7

The Orlando Magic (45-37, 1-1 Play-in, 3-2 playoffs) host the Detroit Pistons (60-22, 2-3 playoffs) in Game 6 of the 1 vs. 8 series in the 2026 Eastern Conference playoffs.

Detroit and Orlando split the regular-season series 2-2, which included the Magic posting a 123-107 home win on April 6 .

Detroit won 106-92 in the first matchup played in Orlando this season on March 1 behind 29 points and 11 assists from Cunningham.

The first two meetings took place in the Motor City and featured the Magic winning 112-109 on Nov. 29 after losing 135-116 on Oct. 29. Since Jan. 1 2025, the teams have split their six regular-season matchups on the heels of Orlando winning seven straight from Feb. 2023-Nov. ‘24. Counting Game 1, the Magic are on an 11-3 run against Detroit.

This is the fifth playoff meeting between these teams, which has featured Detroit conquest in the last three series, a 4-3 win in ‘03’s first round, a 4-0 sweep in ‘07’s first round and a 4-1 victory in the ‘08 Eastern Conference semifinals. The Magic have only advanced past the Pistons in the first round in 1996 via a 3-0 sweep.

Detroit leads the Magic 73-61 in the head-to-head regular-season all-time series dating back to 1989-90. The Pistons won the first 14 matchups and 15 of the first 16.

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Pistons -4.5 (-102), Magic 4.5 (-118)

Moneyline: Pistons -170, Magic +142

Total: 210.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

F Jamal Cain

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Desmond Bane

PISTONS

F Ausar Thompson

F Tobias Harris

C Jalen Duren

G Cade Cunningham

G Duncan Robinson

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Right Calf Strain

Jonathan Isaac: Doubtful - Left Knee Sprain

PISTONS

Tobias Harris: Questionable - Right Ankle Sprain

Kevin Huerter: Questionable - Left Adductor Strain

QUOTABLE

Magic forward Wendell Carter Jr. after Game 5’s loss on the road: “It was nothing that they did that caused us to lose that game. So, we’re confident going back to the crib.”