Predictions for Magic vs. Pistons first-round series: Who wins?

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons tip off Game 1 of their first-round series on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. EST! The 8-seeded Magic will have a significant mountain to climb to upset top-seeded Detroit, who crossed the 60-win threshold for the first time in two decades.

How does our panel think the series will play out?! Let's ask them!

Ethan Skolnick: Pistons in 6

Defense travels in the playoffs and, if the Magic take the physical defense displayed against the Hornets to Detroit, there's a chance to make this series competitive. But the track record of this team, over this season, is that Orlando doesn't stay on point with it. And the Pistons, even with limited playoff experience, have developed a game that survived even the late season absences of Cade Cunningham. Now that he's back, Detroit likely has too much for the Magic -- because its defense has been stout under all circumstances (2nd in the NBA in defensive rating). Even if Playoff Paolo is a thing again -- and he needs to get in the paint for that to happen -- it's hard to see the Magic shooting well enough from outside four times. Watch Duncan Robinson; he's been in plenty of these situations and delivered. Hard to see much else but Pistons in 6.

Matt Hanifan: Pistons in 5

The Pistons and Magic aren't exactly a mirror image of each other. But Detroit is a much better -- and more consistent -- version of what the Magic were hoping to be in 2025-26. Neither offense wows me in a half-court setting, but I trust the Pistons much more on both sides of the ball than I do Orlando. Moreover, while this sounds like rudimentary analysis, the team with the best player oftentimes wins a seven-game series. And the Pistons clearly have the best player in Cade Cunningham, who recently returned from a collapsed lung, even though the Magic are more top-heavy with Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner. The Pistons are better coached, which matters over the duration of a seven-game series. While I think the Magic will keep it competitive, I don't think this series will last longer than five games.

Ryan Kaminski: Magic in 6

Nobody expected Orlando to be here. Nobody expects Orlando to compete for their coach. Nobody expects Orlando to win. Maybe Orlando defies expectations once again. As J.B. Bickerstaff said, this series will be a war of attrition; two teams that play tough, get downhill, and hunt contact will be a whistle-blowing affair. Orlando matches up well with size and skill on both ends. If they can keep the drive-and-kick machine humming, this team should look a lot closer than the average 1-8 matchup.