The Orlando Magic have fallen under the radar in the Eastern Conference heading into the 2026-27 season. They didn't make a ton of moves -- with their most notable switch coming on the sidelines. Though they are still entering the new year with renewed health and plenty of talent in a wide open East.

Which players have the most valuable contracts? Let's examine!

5. Franz Wagner

Apr 25, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) reacts after a basket against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game three of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 cap hit: $41.7 million

$41.7 million Years left on his contract beyond this season: 3

Skinny: Wagner almost didn't crack my top-5. The Magic don't have many valuable contracts. It was a three-way tie in my own head between Wagner, Penda -- who is on a bargain-bin rookie deal -- and Wendell Carter Jr. His health is a concern, as is his jumper (mechanics). But his upside is as tantalizing as any second-fiddle in the East, and I think his $186 million left could present a good return on investment if the 25-year-old takes another leap.

4. Jase Richardson

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jase Richardson (11) reacts after a shot against the Utah Jazz during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 cap hit: $3.1 million

$3.1 million Years left on his contract beyond this season: 2

Skinny: Sean Sweeney has a strong developmental track record, and Richardson will be his first big case study. The NBA isn't a small guards league, and Richardson, standing at 6-foot-1, hardly saw the floor because of that as a rookie, averaging just 4.4 points.

He's a good shotmaker and an improving shot creator, but his size -- or lack thereof -- will always be a question. Can Sweeney develop him into a consistent rotation player, and possible starter? Time will tell!

3. Desmond Bane

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reacts after scoring a three point basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 cap hit: $39.4 million

$39.4 million Years left on his contract beyond this season: 2

Skinny: In a season that featured many inconsistencies, Bane was the Magic's most consistent (offensive) player. He has only two more years left on his contract beyond 2026-27, and won't make more than 24.6 percent of the cap. He would be the second-best player on several teams; the fact he's the Magic's third is a luxury, even though you can make the case he was the best last year.

2. Tristan da Silva

Feb 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; (Editors Notes: Caption Correction) Orlando Magic forward Tristan Da Silva (23) reacts before a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 cap hit: $4.0 million

$4.0 million Years left on his contract beyond this season:

Skinny: I remain quite high on da Silva. Sue me! da Silva's not flashy, but the 25-year-old forward impacts the game more than his box score (9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds) suggests. He's a good cutter, off-ball mover, rebounder and team defender. And he's one of the Magic's most efficient shooters. da Silva will be extension eligible next summer.

1. Anthony Black

May 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons in the fourth quarter during game six of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2026-27 cap hit: $10.1 million

$10.1 million Years left on his contract beyond this season: 0

Skinny: Black, 23, was extension eligible this summer and remains without a new deal. If he's unsigned by opening night, he will enter restricted free agency next offseason. If the NBA has proven anything, restricted free agency is a farce; negotiations get strung out like a power cord, and teams' relationships with players usually begin to deterioate.

That said, Black's $10.1 million cap hit is still the Magic's most valuable heading into the new season. The fourth-year guard took a major leap last year, and appears to only be scratching the surface as a shot creator and defender. Growth isn't always linear, but it's quite difficult to be discouraged by what we saw from him, shooting notwitstanding.