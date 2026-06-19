The Orlando Magic are entering the Sean Sweeney era. Where the Orlando Magic will earn their pressure, and Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Franz Wagner are on the forefront of what hoped to be a Championship core in Orlando.

But beyond fixing their offensive woes, the spacing, the ability to shoot, the stagnant feel of their past offense, they need a floor general. After a poor season from Jalen Suggs, it is clear the Magic need someone else to step up, someone currently on the roster, or potentially outside.

Anthony Black emerged in his third season on his way to 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists. Black shines as a two-way player while averaging more than 2 steals and blocks per game. But with Black being so young, and the next option at point guard being rookie Jase Richardson, should the Magic look outside of their own roster?

And simply put I'm going to say yes. The time is now in Orlando, they have their version of a "big-three" they look to have the coaching staff, and now they have to make the move that puts them over the top, take the chance.

Who are some of the options?

Ja Morant

Mar 31, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) reacts with Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Is there any better way to get the best out of Ja Morant then to get him into a new situation, playing with his former teammate. Ja Morant is an elite facilitator and an explosive athlete who would elevate Orlando's offense. Pairing him with Bane, Banchero, and Wagner would be a dream come true for new head coach Sean Sweeney.

Find the salary to match, take a chance on Morant, and fill out the roster with shooters.

De'Aaron Fox.

Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aron Fox (4) reacts to a call from an official during the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Fox would be a solid option to this core, he fits the timeline, but the contract and the cost don't match up. Fox (28) is another player who is a shadow of himself, but still a high-quality scorer and playmaker. Despite his talent, his contract and cost of trading for him wouldn't make sense for Orlando.

Orlando would have to match his $50+ million dollar contract while sending back the few assets they own.

Some other potential options they can look into include Kyrie Irving and Trae Young --although he is reportedly likely to sign a new contract in Washington-- but the idea here is for the Magic to take a calculated risk, and that's why I think trading for Ja Morant is a good idea.

Ja Morant and JJJ 😭 pic.twitter.com/IU2AHTaubl — Shabazz 💫 (@ShowCaseShabazz) April 28, 2026

Morant showed many flashes of his former self this past season and a new scene on a talented, playoff ready team seems like the perfect situation for Morant to revive his career and help take Orlando to the next step.

Now from the insight of two OnSi Magic contributors.

Adel Burton

"The Magic should take a gamble on De'Aaron Fox. He is still only 28 years old. He has electric quickness and ball handling that the Magic currently lack. Historically he is one of the most clutch players in the league this finals run excluded. He won the clutch player of the year award in 2023. His ankle injury may have been bothering him more than we know."

Ethan J. Skolnick

"After going "all-in" for Desmond Bane, there's a question of how much more the Magic can invest in external upgrades, or whether they just need to continue to build around their core. What is not in question is that team needs playmaking, badly. Jalen Suggs offers plenty as a defender, but the floor general stuff isn't up to championship level, and neither is the shooting (just look at the playoffs). This is where it may be worth seeing if Ja Morant is really as diminished an asset as many say. Morant might be rejuvenated in a new spot, and what better spot than next to his old backcourt mate in Bane. Yes, he's more expensive than Suggs going forward, and older, though both have had injury issues. But this is the sort of gamble that good teams need to take to become great. It's worth the flyer if a swap can be executed, with the Magic needing to find salary to match."