The Orlando Magic have seemingly been the forgotten team in the Eastern Conference. With LeBron James returning to the East and numerous trades dominating the headlines, much of the attention has been focused elsewhere.

However, this Magic team is coming in with one thing that many teams aren’t, continuity. Alongside that continuity are emerging stars that are still yet to hit their prime. The Magic have a two-headed attack with Paolo Banchero & Franz Wagner to lead the way, and although this team hasn’t made a deep playoff run yet, one of those players will have the league talking by the end of 2026.

Paolo Banchero was the second player drafted #1 overall to adorn the Orlando Magic jersey. Until this point, statistically, he’s lived up to expectations, averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists last season. The biggest letdown so far has been his inability to play multiple full seasons and to make a deep playoff run. That’s not fully contingent on him, due to many other injuries this Magic team has had to deal with over the previous few seasons.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) shoots during the second quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This season is looking to have a different outcome. With a new head coach, Sean Sweeney, taking over, the offense is looking to shake up their woes from the previous season and unlock new weaponsI believe this will all be to the benefit of Paolo Banchero.

Paolo has been one of the best isolation players in the league, and with the previous iteration of the Magic offense, opposing teams would prepare for that. This would only be exposed more in playoff series where, even if Paolo had a good game, the buckets were tough to come by and self-created.

Oct 7, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney reacts during the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This new offense will allow Paolo to move freely off-ball and allow the team to have a more balanced attackWith opposing teams not knowing where the attack will be coming from, and with legitimate offensive threats such as Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane, Paolo will have much more space offensively to showcase his talents.

By December, Paolo will have had multiple 30-point performances and potentially some strong clutch game performances. Sean Sweeney brings playoff experience with teams having to thrive under pressure, and with Magic players seemingly bought in to their new head coach, this offense will look revitalized.

Paolo was previously seen as one of the future superstars of the league, but those talks have quieted over the previous few seasons. This year, Paolo will remind the NBA why he’s one of the best players in the league, and only getting better.