There wasn't much done this offseason on the personnel side to ignite the Orlando Magic offense. The organization only welcomed back a center on the downside of his career (Nikola Vucevic) while counting on better health from its returning core, and the addition of a more innovative offensive coach (Sean Sweeney).

The results over the first 17 games have been uninspiring; a record of 7-10, and an offensive rating of 110.2, which is down from 114.2 last season -- slipping from 14th in offensive rating to 19th. Naturally, some of that is due to the absence of Paolo Banchero, but it speaks to an overall creation deficiency when the Magic are still struggling so much even as Franz Wagner is playing at an All-Star level and Desmond Bane is shooting more and better from deep than he ever has.

Enter Kevin Porter, Jr.

According to ESPN, the Magic convinced the former Bucks guard to sign with them rather than the Denver Nuggets, after Porter was cut by Milwaukee just prior to the season.

Porter held meetings with the Denver Nuggets and then the Magic earlier this week. Both teams have been searching for backcourt depth and discussed deals for Porter, who averaged 17.4 points, 7.4 assists and 5.2 rebounds last season in Milwaukee. Orlando conducted extensive due… https://t.co/PYj1WbMZZe — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 25, 2026

According to Shams Charania, the signing came after the Magic did "extensive due diligence" on Porter's background. The former first-round pick (30th overall in 2019) had character concerns that kept teams away earlier in his career, but did not have any notable incidents while with Milwaukee, where he performed at a high level statistically last season (17.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 7.4 assists).

The Bucks let him go largely to clear space for their other young guards -- Ryan Rollins, first round pick Brayden Burries and second-year man Kasparas Jakucionis -- as they set out on a full rebuild following the trade of Giannis Antetokounmpo. They acquired Tyler Herro in that trade, and Herro stepped into Porter's starting spot.

Porter didn't play for the first month of the season.

At the very least, he should be fresh and energized.

Help Wanted for the Offense

So why did the Magic jump now, with their open roster spot?

First, with the season already underway, the financial (tax and cap) concerns are lessened, on a pro-rated deal.

And even with Banchero returning soon, his fit with Wagner hasn't always been additive. And Jalen Suggs, the Magic's primary point guard, isn't especially efficient; he's shooting just 33 percent from three-point range (32 percent from three-point range) since his own return from injury, a continuation of his wayward work late last season. And Jase Richardson, a recent first-round pick, has shot even worse.

Porter is not elite behind the arc either (34.8 percent on high volume), but he can make more plays off the bounce than Suggs typically does. So he might take some of the starter's minutes if Suggs continues to struggle. And Sweeney may be able to go to some lineups with Bane, Porter and Anthony Black, with Wagner and Banchero up front -- and give defenses more to worry about. Porter will need to prove he can play in Sweeney's system; he can be ball-dominant at times.

But this is reasonably low risk. And there's a possible future play too. As Black's contract status creates some uncertainty, it's good to have another backcourt player who can produce at this level, as protection.

Something needed to be done.

We will see if this someone is enough.