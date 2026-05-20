The Magic Should Trade Up for This Prospect on Draft Night

This Magic team could use as much shooting, playmaking, and pace-pushing as it can find.

Enter, Christian Anderson.

The 6'2" Texas Tech guard is a potential draft target for the Orlando Magic for multiple reasons.

They would have to move up in the draft to land him, but given where he’s projected to fall come draft night, it might be worth it.

Why Orlando should target Christian Anderson on draft night

Mar 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders guard Christian Anderson (4) dribbles against Akron Zips guard Evan Mahaffey (12) in the first half during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

Orlando moved up to acquire Noah Penda at the 32nd slot in the second round in 2025, using multiple late second rounders to move up, cashing in individual pieces with little trade value for one worthwhile piece with first round level talent, who already looks like one of biggest steals of the draft.

Why can’t this Orlando front office led by Jeff Weltman and Anthony Parker make Magic happen again one more time and find another diamond in the rough in Christian Anderson, an electrifying 3pt sniper of a point guard who might slip all the way into to the 20s?

Anderson may just have the smoothest jumper in the draft, especially on catch and shoots, as he showed at the Combine and all season at Texas Tech, where he drilled 43% 3P% on a whopping 8 3pt attempts per game overall.

A twitchy natural point guard who pushes the pace downhill, is a drive-and-kick machine, splashes threes with feathery touch, and shows sound two-way feel to jump passing lanes for steals, Anderson possesses good read and react time to what the defense throws at him.

Exemplifying good leadership for Texas Tech, Anderson took over primary scoring option duties for the injured JT Toppin late into the season. This new opportunity led to Anderson blossoming into a lottery-level talent showing scouts his ability to scale up his role with more touches as a creator operating the offense while maintaining individual efficiency, after already proving he could scale down his role as a role player finishing plays off the advantages created by others, whether that be at Texas Tech or on Team Germany.

It doesn't hurt Anderson's case that he has familiarity with the Team Germany system, with the Orlando Magic featuring three players from Deutchsland. (Franz, Moritz Wagner; Tristan da Silva)

Look closer at his finishing numbers, and Anderson's stats jump off the page, resembling the advantage-creating offensive profiles of every other top guard in his class playing college hoops.

What stands out most is Anderson's ability to shoot, score, and pass at a high rate, providing rationale that Anderson is already a promising 3pt connector with potential to develop into an on-ball creator.

Ryan Kaminski @BeyondTheRK

With Anderson's draft stock surprisingly projecting him to go much lower than the rest of the guards in this class despite putting up roughly as impressive offensive connector numbers, he becomes a prime potential target for the Magic to trade up for in hopes of finding another diamond in the rough.

Supplementing this current Magic backcourt of bulky guards with a quick burst downhill force drive-and-kick connector who fits in on and off the ball could be the oil this offensive engine needs to run smoother.

Assuming Orlando is always looking for ways to improve their team, including potential trades on draft night, they could do a lot worse than the gun-slingin’ red raider potential starting-level guard and 3-point shooting connector who may already have some built-in chemistry with the locker room.

If Christian Anderson is sitting there after the lottery, the Magic must do what they can to strike.