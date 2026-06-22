The One Question Magic HC Sean Sweeney Must Answer

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney is officially in the building after the NBA Finals have come to an end.

Sweeney was finishing out his tenure with the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals, but they fell short in a five-game series loss to the New York Knicks. Days later, Sweeney was introduced as the Magic's head coach and officially kicked off a new era for the franchise.

Sweeney is taking over for Jamahl Mosley, who spent the last five years with the franchise and took them to new heights with three consecutive playoff appearances, but no series wins. Sweeney has a lot of similarities to Mosley as a defensive-minded coach getting his first shot as a head coach with the Magic. The Magic brought Sweeney in to get different results than Mosley got, so how is he going to be different?

Sean Sweeney Must Differentiate Himself From Jamahl Mosley

Orlando Magic head coach Sean Sweeney poses for portraits before his introductory press conference. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

During Sweeney's press conference, a lot of the same tropes that Mosley spoke throughout his tenure were echoed. He prided himself and the culture in the organization to be about relationships, working hard on both ends of the floor and using the defense to build the offense, all of which were key Mosley coaching traits.

The one difference in Sweeney's resume compared to Mosley is that he has been to the NBA Finals twice in the last three years. He was with the Dallas Mavericks as an assistant under Jason Kidd in 2024, and he was the associate head coach under Mitch Johnson with the Spurs this past season. But what exactly is the difference between Sweeney and Mosley?

One could argue that the talent on the roster with the Spurs and Mavericks was superior to that of the Magic. Dallas had Luka Doncic and San Antonio had Victor Wembanyama, both of whom have been better than Paolo Banchero throughout their careers. However, Banchero is a top pick like Wemby and has some epic playoff performances like Doncic.

"The mark of a great player is obviously a production piece, but it's your ability to elevate those around you," Sweeney said.

"In terms of Paolo and Franz, I'm excited to coach those guys. I think, amongst the whole team, how can you not be excited to coach everyone on this roster? Those two guys are obviously standout players in this league already, and I'm excited to get to work with them."

Magic Need Sean Sweeney to Unlock Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner reacts to a shot by forward Paolo Banchero. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The Magic won 45 games last year despite a slew of injuries and a coaching staff that appeared to grow stale with its players. Adding a championship-caliber coach to the mix gives the Magic a chance to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

The way Orlando gets over the hump of the first round is by putting Banchero and Wagner in positions to make the teammates around them better. That's something that hasn't truly been discovered yet, and there are a number of reasons why. The biggest one is that Banchero and Wagner both dealt with injuries last season, especially the latter.

If Banchero and Wagner can make their teammates around them the best versions of themselves, that is what is going to make Orlando one of the best teams in the league. It appears that Sweeney has a vision for it. The Magic front office is entrusting him with the vision, and now it's time to get to work.