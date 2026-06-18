Sean Sweeney Begins to Fill Out Orlando's Coaching Staff

The new era of Magic basketball will begin with newly hired head coach Sean Sweeney's introductory press conference. But prior to his opening presser, he made some important hires to help round out his coaching staff.

The Magic head into the 2026-27 season with a strong core of Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, and Franz Wagner, giving the Magic's new coaching staff plenty to work with, with the hopes of elevating this team to their true potential. Championship contenders.

First is Riley Crean:

The Orlando Magic will add Riley Crean as an assistant coach, league sources told @hoopshype. Crean was the head video coordinator of the Dallas Mavericks and spent three of four seasons there working with Orlando Magic coach Sean Sweeney. Riley, 27, is the son of coach Tom Crean pic.twitter.com/34Q01XQ6hD — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) June 17, 2026

Crean comes from the video coordinator role in Dallas, a role that has propelled many great NBA coaches to their first big gigs, think about Erik Spoelstra. But the intriguing thing with Crean is his family ties to coaching, and some really, really good coaches. Crean's father Tom was a long time college basketball coach who ran many great offenses in his years and Crean is also the nephew of Jim and John Harbaugh.

Family ties and the work ethic built from working in the video room make this a slam dunk hire for Sean Sweeney.

Next is Mfon Udofia:

Another assistant coach hired by the Magic and Sweeney



Who is Mfon Udofia

-Read and react offense (I know Orlando fans will love hearing that)

-Head coach of Nigerian national team

-Winningest coach in Long Island Nets history

-Prioritizes grit



Welcome coach! https://t.co/RUlLXKw1IT — Tyler (@OMagicZone) June 17, 2026

Udofia most recently served as head coach of the Long Island Nets, where he became the winningest head coach in franchise history and helped three players earn NBA call-ups this season.

Udofia has international experience as well and his player development will be key for a Magic team who lacked depth this past season. Tristan da Silva, Noah Penda, and Jase Richardson will be some key players to develop for Orlando's short and long term future.

Lastly is DJ Bakker, an offensive minded coach who led the G-League's best offense this season (126ppg) and led the Greensboro Swarm to the G-League Championship. He has worked with head coach Sean Sweeney in the past and will be tasked with unlocking the Orlando Magic's talented but underperforming offense.

The hirings of Bakker, Udofia, and Crean are just the first steps towards the Orlando Magic's 2026-27 campaign as they look to finalize the rest of the staff and their eventual roster for the upcoming season. With the focus on younger, offensive minded coaches it is clear that Sweeney wanted help on that side of the ball --as he is known for his defensive expertise-- and Orlando's offense needs it too.

If the Magic and their new staff can unlock the Magic's offense while maintaining a strong defensive identity, they will be in contention for a title.