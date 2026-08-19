The Orlando Magic's all-time lineup

The Orlando Magic are one of 10 teams without an NBA championship, yet some fine players have worn their colors and left behind everlasting memories. In a hypothetical plot against other all-time lineups, the Magic have enough to give any squad a run for their money.

Their all-time starting five is a massive lineup, so they would be a powerhouse on the glass and defensively. This group is a special combination of athleticism, intelligence and toughness. Additionally, in this fantasy scenario, the coach would be Brian Hill.

Let’s review.

Point guard

Despite only being a top-level player for four seasons, Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway is the most skilled and explosive point guard in team history. At 6’ 7, he’d be a matchup problem for most players at the position, and many would have no chance stopping him in transition. Keep in mind that he averaged a 55.0 effective field goal percentage when the Magic made their first Finals in 1994-95, and he was taking a few threes per game.

His playmaking was sharp as well, recording a 2.1 assist-to-turnover ratio in six years with the team. He would force breakdowns with a quick first step, and find teammates on the move, sometimes with stunning passes. The size advantage would also be a big factor on defense, making it hard for smaller players to score.

Naturally, it wasn’t hard to pick Jameer Nelson, who is first in team assists with 725 more than the next man, Scott Skiles. He was an All-Star before a torn labrum kept him out until the 2009 Finals, and had the best playoff run of his career the following season, when the team lost to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals in six.

Shooting Guard

Tracy McGrady was at his peak with the Magic as an unflinching scorer who was in the top-four in MVP voting in consecutive seasons plus had back-to-back scoring titles. He would be the primary perimeter threat in this rotation, and picture him in motion, firing and driving out of split action. He’s just the type of player to run horns sets for, considering his quick trigger and first step. Yet, playing in isolation was one of his gifts, and he could be the one to take the big shot at the end of a close game.

Furthermore, Nick Anderson’s Game 1 Finals blunder, missing four freebies is not enough to keep him off this list. His athleticism would blend well with this squad in the open court, and he was good at creating steals. He made 41.5 percent of his 3-point attempts in 1994-95 (5.7), and that’s a lethal combo next to Hardaway bending the defense.

January 5, 2013; Orlando FL, USA; Orlando Magic small forward Hedo Turkoglu (15) drives to the basket against the New York Knicks during the second half at Amway Center. New York Knicks defeated the Orlando Magic 114-106. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Small Forward

Hedo Türkoğlu was a sixth man in his first year with the team (2004-05) then was later the NBA’s Most Improved Player and one of the starters on the last Orlando squad to make the Finals. In that postseason, he finished in the top 10 in total rebounds, 3-pointers and minutes.

He was a 6’ 10 marksman and the release point on his jumper was too high for most players to disrupt. He would be a lethal option, curling around staggers and being the screener in pick and roll in this lineup. To boot, he worked well as a secondary playmaker, averaging 5.0 and 4.9 assists in 2007-08 and 2008-09. This dynamic would give him more on-ball usage, taking 10 eyes off of Hardaway and McGrady.

Behind Türkoğlu would be Grant Hill, who was not at the same superstar level he was at in Detroit, but he was still very good, averaging 50 percent of his field goal attempts across 200 games with the Magic. It also took him until his fifth year with the club to become a consistent presence on the court, but his body was the healthiest it was in years, logging 67 games, averaging 34.9 minutes and making his last All-Star team. Grant also holds the ninth-highest points per game average in team history (16.4).

Power Forward

Horace Grant was the big man the team needed next to Shaquille O’Neal, bringing in relentless defense and both of them made an impressive front-court duo. Grant was a wide man, so in this lineup, his screens for Hardaway and McGrady would ensure a harder recovery for opposing defenses. Additionally, he was good on the offensive glass. In fact, he had two games recording 10 offensive rebounds in 1997 and 1998.

Furthermore, Paolo Banchero would be next. At some point, Orlando’s current franchise player should get them out of the first round following two Game 7s in the last three years, yet he had big-time moments in each of those runs. He is one of the most talented players in team history, being a force in the lane in large part because he’s good at getting to the line.

Center

The most dominant force in basketball history not named Wilt Chamberlain wore Orlando’s uniform for four years, and that was when he was in the best physical shape of his life. Defensive limitations against screen rolls aside, Shaquille O’Neal could not be stopped when getting the ball back in the post and was a better passer out of there than advertised.

Being the offensive hub would attract so much attention, opening up lanes and the perimeter. He could be in the post, work as a screener or hang out in the dunker spot, causing maximum damage. On top of that, he would toe the line of legal contact against bigs and smalls, sometimes affecting the other team mentally.

Dwight Howard would play behind him, raising the defensive pressure with shot-blocking plus rebounding, and he is first in both categories all-time in Orlando. He won Defensive Player of the Year three straight times while averaging 20.6 points per game in that span.