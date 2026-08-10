Three bold predictions for the Orlando Magic in 2026-27

Getting through the Eastern Conference playoffs will be like tip-toeing around land mines. Keep in mind that Tyrese Haliburton, a sweet playmaker with great closing skills, is returning this year for the Indiana Pacers, LeBron James has made his way back East and the battle for superiority of Florida has intensified with Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded to the Miami Heat.

The Orlando Magic are flying under the radar, but that doesn’t mean they get a pass for coming up short on fan expectations. It’s about time this group comes of age, so let’s get into some bold predictions.

1. Secure home court advantage at least through round one:

The last time the Magic had at least 50 wins in the regular season was in 2010-11 (52). History has shown that it’s too hard to win in the playoffs if a team is always starting off on the road, and going that route ensures they see the tougher competition earlier — when attrition hasn’t worn down the opponent further with the extra physicality of the postseason.

The solution is having a strong regular season. As many Magic fans will recall, the 2024 series against the Cleveland Cavaliers was an example of home-court advantage playing a significant factor, since no home team lost a game, and the Magic were eliminated in seven.

Of course, every season is different and recently, the team lost its last three playoff games, which included a pivotal, home Game 6, but having more outings in Orlando needs to have the highest priority. It isn’t asking for too much because Paolo Banchero is a highly talented player entering his fifth season, and Franz Wagner is another soon-to-be All-Star going into his sixth. They should be good enough in the regular season, if they stay healthy enough, to keep the team in the hunt for a top-four seed.

2. Tristan da Silva becomes a marksman from deep:

The young forward da Silva made a nice jump in his second season, improving by 3.9 percent (37.4) and taking one more 3-pointer. If he has a similar leap in 2026-27, by about four percent with at least six attempts per game, he’ll be a deadlier player and perhaps even force his way into the starting lineup permanently. We are predicting over 40 percent on high volume.

Notably, 95 percent of his 3-point attempts have been assisted in his career. Great looks will continue to be there for him because schemes are going to try to stop Banchero, Wagner or whoever is causing the most damage inside. To boot, when opponents gave da Silva six feet or more of space in the regular season, he averaged 40.7 percent of those attempts. Shots at that distance were 62 percent of his 3-point tries.

He wasn’t as sharp when given four and six feet of space, which the NBA counts as an open shot, making 32.7 percent. Yet, these were only a third of the long-range diet. He just needs to take more and the team will be better off for it. Expect to see him down treys with regularity.

May 3, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) shoots on Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half during game seven of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3.Make the Conference Finals

The Magic haven’t been back since 2009-10, or even won a series since then. The lack of playoff success is starting to become embarrassing and too much big money is invested into the main players for it to continue. Nobody wants to stick around for a build like Minnesota Timberwolves fans did in the Kevin Garnett era, getting one Conference Finals trip in 12 seasons, and two of Orlando's first-round losses in the last three years have left a bitter taste in the mouths of players and fans.

Making the Conference Finals is only getting halfway through the playoffs, yet they have as good a chance as any team to make it back if their defense stays at the same level, some tweaks are made to the attack plus Banchero, Wagner and Desmond Bane keep ascending.