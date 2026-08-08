While he was only 21-years-old and maturing into his game, Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black was viewed by many as a sunk cost heading into his third season.

The former No. 6 overall pick was still trying to find his footing in 2024-25, his second season as a pro, averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists on 42.3 percent shooting and 52.1 percent true shooting. There was a delta regarding the expectations placed on his shoulders and the impact he provided.

But the Arkansas alum emerged from his cocoon last year -- when the Magic needed him the most.

Starting in 40 of his 64 games due to myriad injuries, Black was one of the Magic's unsung heroes. He averaged 15.0 points on 54.9 percent true shooting, in addition to 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.4 steals across 29.8 minutes per game.

Most importantly, Black was more assertive and confident as a slasher and playmaker.

Still, team president Jeff Weltman and Co. doubled down on the Magic's starting five -- spearheaded by Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Franz Wagner -- this summer. They were one of the league's best in the limited action they saw together, as they sported the seventh-best NET Rating of all five-man units in the NBA, per Cleaning The Glass (min. 400 poss.).

Even so, Black's role on this team is quite important -- regardless if he's a starter or a reserve, making him one of the Magic's most important players.

Anthony Black's skillset:

Dec 20, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) dunks the ball against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk (10) during overtime at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Offensively, what made Black an extremely tantalizing prospect out of Arkansas was his intersection of size, athleticism, fluidity and downhill creation. He was strong enough to keep defenders on his hip and finish through contact, but possessed the innate feel to keep defenses honest either in the pick-and-roll or off-the-dribble.

He was more polished defensively as a point-of-attack defender who could guard multiple positions, which automatically made him an enticing prospect for the Magic. But he possessed a world of potential offensively, although it was quite raw.

Orlando's coaching staff tapped into that last year. Black's jump shot looked more fluid (despite his 33.3 3P%); his ballhandling looked crisper and more advanced; his turnover rate decreased by over three percentage points (16.4 to 13.1) while his usage climbed (19.6 to 22.2).

Why Black is one of Magic's most important players:

Nov 7, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) reacts after a basket against the Boston Celtics in the third quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Black, 22, is still far from a finished product.

Yet, he made a very encouraging step in the right direction last year and, as he continues to mature into his frame, is bound to take another big step.

His biggest area of improvement is his 3-point shooting -- specifically above the break. The fourth-year guard has shot at least 39.6 percent from the corner in each of his three seasons, but has combined to shoot just 30.0 percent (1.8 3PA) on ATB threes.

As we have belabored, any source of reliable 3-point shooting the Magic can find is indispensable.

Nevertheless, Black's skillset remains a complementary to the rest of the Magic's backcourt, and his ability to plug any hole in case of injury is significant. He's versatile, scalable and still evolving as an all-around player. Those players don't exactly grow on trees, which makes Black's role critical entering the new season.