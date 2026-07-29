3 Moves the Magic Could Make Before Training Camp But Won't

The Orlando Magic are approaching a very critical season after qualifying for the playoffs in each of the last three years without advancing past the first round.

The pressure is on for the roster to perform, which is why head coach Sean Sweeney was brought in to replace Jamahl Mosley, who spent five seasons at the helm for the Magic. Sweeney's arrival is the highlight of the offseason, but the Magic still have a lot of work to do between now and the start of training camp. Here are three moves the Magic could make before players come back to Orlando:

Sign Anthony Black to an Extension

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black defended by Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Out of the three items listed in this article, this is the most likely to happen. Anthony Black is making $10.1 million this season before becoming a free agent in the summer of 2027, making him extension-eligible this offseason. Black has improved in each of his three NBA seasons, averaging 15 points per game last season for the Magic. His defense has also gotten better, and at 6-7, he has the size to defend multiple positions.

There are many reasons for this move to happen, but there are equally as many reasons why it won't happen. The Magic have already handed out large, long-term extensions to Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs, and Desmond Bane. This season, the Magic are a first-apron team and are about $2 million away from being a second-apron team, which comes with significant financial penalties.

Black will seek a deal similar to that level, and with Orlando already paying the luxury tax, the bill is only going to get larger. The Magic simply won't be able to afford all five of those players unless Black were to take a significant pay cut, which he shouldn't do at this point in his career.

The Magic will likely let Black play out the final year of his contract and allow him to reach restricted free agency next summer. Based on how players perform this season, we will determine whether Black remains with the Magic going into 2027-28 or not.

Hire Jason Kidd in Some Capacity

Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd against the Phoenix Suns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The NBA is still recovering from the surprise of Jason Kidd getting fired by the Dallas Mavericks shortly before the NBA draft. Kidd led the Mavs to the NBA Finals back in 2024 and had Sweeney on his staff as an assistant. Sweeney moved on to the San Antonio Spurs to become their associate head coach ahead of the 2025-26 campaign, so the two have some overlap and consistent philosophies on how to coach.

The staff that Sweeney built for his first season in Orlando is impressive, but it comes with a lack of experience. Nobody on his staff has head coaching experience except for Joe Prunty, who was with the team last season and has only served as an interim head coach with the Milwaukee Bucks, both in 2018 and in 2024. He also has a stint as an interim head coach with the Atlanta Hawks in 2023.

Bringing Kidd on board would give the Magic staff some experience to work with going into the season. There's a good chance Kidd would be on the staff if Sweeney wanted him in the first place. There's also a likelihood that Kidd wants some time off after going directly from his playing career into coaching in 2013. He's basically been on an NBA schedule for 32 consecutive seasons.

Kidd's defense and experience could be helpful for the Magic, and it's possible that he could join the team in the future, but it likely won't be this year. He could maybe join in an advisory role, but a return to the coaching staff appears unlikely.

Fill the Final Roster Spot

Orlando Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman takes media questions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Magic have 14 players on the roster, which means they still have room to sign one more player. The Magic could go out and add another shooter like Golden State Warriors guard Seth Curry or another wing like Denver Nuggets veteran Bruce Brown, but there's a reason Orlando hasn't gone down this road yet this late into the offseason.

The NBA requires that teams have at least 14 players on their roster, so the Magic are fulfilling that responsibility. If they don't need to pay more than 14 players as a luxury tax team, why would they?

The Magic can keep this 15th roster spot open going into the season and fill it when they deem it appropriate. Orlando had 14 players on the roster throughout most of last season, only adding a 15th when Jamal Cain was converted from a two-way deal to a standard contract just weeks before the start of the playoffs.