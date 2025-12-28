Why Anthony Black has emerged for the Magic

Some may have been surprised by Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black's 38-point performance in the win against the Denver Nuggets, but this is a result of a lot of hard work in the three years he has been in the league.

Black was due for a performance like this after several games of improved shooting and taking advantage of the opportunity to be in the starting lineup with Jalen Suggs out with an injury. Over the past few years and especially this season, Black's confidence has grown to the point where he's beginning to take over games.

“Confidence stepping into a shot, playing the right way. The things that we’ve talked about him being and doing each night. When he gets that ball in his hands, just looking to attack to get downhill, stepping into a shot, and then taking on the challenge of guarding one of the best guards in the league," Mosley said of Black.

Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black shoots a three point basket against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Black becoming more confident

Earlier in the season, Magic guard Desmond Bane spoke to Anthony Black's work ethic and believed he was going to have a big year based on the summer he had. Bane emphasized that again following the Magic's win over the Nuggets.

“I mean, he’s put the work in. You know, I was just telling the story about how he’s [the] first guy back in the gym for a second workout of the day," Bane said of Black.

"He laid the foundation for a great season with the way he approached this summer and with the way he works. I mean, he’s a vocal guy; you know, talking about trying to get the group together and play with heart, play with energy, do it on both sides of the ball. I’m really happy for his growth. He’s a special player and he’s only going to get better.”

The win over the Nuggets marked Black's tenth straight game in double figures and fifth time in the last six games where he's had at least 20 points. He continues to become one of the top young guards in the league, and the sky is the limit for a player that turns 22 next month.

If Black continues to play at a high level like this, the Magic should become one of the Eastern Conference's top contenders.

