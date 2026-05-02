

Few things will jack up a heart rate like a tight elimination game after a large lead. This time the Orlando Magic caused it for their fans, and there was no payoff for it after being so close to advancing to round two for the first time in 16 years.

They insist on doing things the hard way. The cause was getting satisfied with their work before the job was done, which was one of their worst habits of the regular season, and they couldn’t mentally snap out of their cold streak. It was a collapse that will only be remedied by a Game 7 victory in Detroit, yet anyone feeling confident about them should have their wits examined.

This Game 6 loss felt no different than watching the Los Angeles Clippers’ cringeworthy meltdown in Game 7 against the Denver Nuggets in the bubble — not because of the score, but at one point, it was inevitable that the Magic wouldn’t come out of the earthquake.

The Pistons sliced a 24-point deficit with eight minutes left, and then went on a 21-7 run to close the game. Cade Cunningham was the best player, and he scored 19 of Detroit’s 31 fourth-quarter points.

Paolo Banchero, who got MVP chants from the crowd in the first half over Desmond Bane, was a no show after intermission and looked like he’d seen an apparition. It was easily the worst playoff performance of his career following the game he arguably had his best.

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The Orlando Magic 2H shooting chart 🤦‍♂️



4/37!!! pic.twitter.com/g1CK0FTqI9 — Covers (@Covers) May 2, 2026

Desmond Bane tried to save the sinking ship, but started futilely forcing the action. He only made one of nine shots in the second half.

Coach Jamahl Mosley, who likely hadn’t smiled that widely all season before halftime, was distraught at the end of the game. Unfortunately for him, he’s at risk at being remembered as poorly as Doc Rivers in Orlando since his team was shell-shocked and no buttons he pressed worked to stop it.

A loss this bad can't be flushed because everyone needs to atake ownership of it. His team scored 89.8 points per 100 possessions, which is good enough for the second percentile, per Cleaning the Glass. It was like watching a boxer dominate until round six, eat a vicious left hook, and then resign themselves to a shell for the rest of the fight they’d lose on the cards.

Mosley needs to make sure that his team’s offensive organization stays sharp when Detroit cranks up the intensity on Sunday or his job is toast. The Pistons have made them sweat in each game so it will happen.

The mental edge has flipped to the other side, and the Magic have one chance left to show the public they are a team with real basketball character.