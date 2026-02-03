Orlando Magic Trade Deadline FAQ: Picks, Cap Space, Exceptions, and Real Limits

The Orlando Magic have found themselves in the middle of the East once again. The Feb. 5 trade deadline is vastly approaching, where there isn't much smoke surrounding the Magic outside of the possibility of salary-dumping Tyus Jones' $7 million contract.

Here's our Orlando Magic FAQ with over 48 hours left until the deadline!

How many tradable draft picks do the Magic own?

Courtesy of the Desmond Bane-Grizzlies trade, the Orlando Magic have very little draft capital to work with.

Their 2026 pick is owed to either Phoenix, Washington or Memphis, which can be explained here. Additionally, their 2028 first-round pick was dealt in the Bane deal, but re-routed to Portland on draft night in the trade to move up five spots (from No. 16 to 11) to draft Cedric Coward.

Their 2030 pick is in Memphis' possession. As a result, the Magic can only trade their 2032 first-round pick, and will have swaps available in 2027 and 2031. Technically, they can also swap their 2029 pick, but that pick is intertwined with the Grizzlies.

See: Not much draft capital ... at all. As good as Bane's been since the slow start, should they have buyer's remorse?

How much cap space does the Magic have?

The Magic don't currently have any cap space.

In fact, the Magic are $5.6 million above the $187.9 million luxury tax threshold, but are $1.2 million below the $195.9 million first apron, where they are hard-capped as a result of signing Tyus Jones for more than the non-taxpayer's portion of the mid-level exception.

They can not exceed that aforementioned apron threshold at any point this season under any circumstance. That significantly limits their maneuverability ahead of the deadline unless they shed salary.

Do the Magic have any exceptions?

Since the Magic didn't use all of their mid-level to sign Jones, they could theoretically acquire a player using their NTMEL, should that player fit within the remaining $7.1 million (for this season only).

The Magic also have the slightly cheaper $5.1 million bi-annual exception. Though if they decide to use it this year, they can't in 2026-27.

That said, as I mentioned above, the Magic are nearing the hard cap. So any move using their NTMLE or BAE would have to follow as a result of a salary dump.

Orlando does not have any current trade exceptions, but could create one if it dumped, say, Jones without any salary coming back.

Does the Magic have an open roster spot?

The Magic currently has an open roster spot. They have 14 players on roster, one short of the maximum 15.

However, if they dipped below that 14-player minimum, they would have two weeks before they needed to sign a player -- or convert one of their two-ways (Orlando Robinson, Jamal Cain, Colin Castleton) to a standard.

