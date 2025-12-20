Franz Wagner, Jalen Suggs injuries could trigger Magic to push panic button

The Orlando Magic are dealing with the injury bug once again after Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs have gone down with a high ankle sprain and a hip contusion, respectively.

While Wagner will be out longer than Suggs, a tradition is being carried regarding the Magic's inability to stay healthy, which is holding Orlando back for the long run. Some members of the Orlando Magic On SI staff weighed in on how much of a concern these injuries are for the team.

Jeremy Brener

Suggs is traveling with the Magic on the road trip, so there's a chance that he could return sooner rather than later. As for Wagner, he's expected to be out for another couple of weeks, but a mid-January return isn't out of the question.

The pattern of Magic injuries is definitely something to be concerned with. But if the team is fully healthy during the playoffs, that's what really matters. The Magic need to make sure there are players are healthy for the final few weeks leading up to the postseason, so bodies can get right and ready for the real gauntlet ahead in a very competitive Eastern Conference playoff race.

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs talks with referee Sean Corbin against the New York Knicks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ti Windisch

Really concerning, especially since this has become a trend for Orlando. Similar to Darius Garland in Cleveland, you always feel bad for a player who consistently struggles to stay in the lineup, but at a certain point the lack of availability and fluctuations in play when returning from the latest injury have to be baked into your evaluation of a player.

I’m not sure there’s anything Orlando can do this season besides hope both players get healthy, but going forward they may face some tough decisions on whether they can rely on Suggs in particular given his track record.

Tony Mejia

Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs missing significant time for the second straight season isn't ideal, but when you consider how scary both injuries looked when they went down, the Magic should feel very fortunate that they can count on both being back at 100 percent within a month or two.

The increased touches Desmond Bane and Anthony Black are getting as a result of their absences and Paolo Banchero missing 10 games prior to returning aided their development. We'll see whether everyone can get comfortable sharing the wealth when Orlando is back at full strength, but that will be a nice problem to have.

