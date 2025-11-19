The Orlando Magic beat the Golden State Warriors doing two things that Coach Mosley has stressed over the past few weeks. They made their free throws ( 27/29 ) as well as won the turnover battle 14-18. The Magic showed resiliance tonight, answeing back after every run made by the Warriors. Even with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler putting up big numbers, the Magic were able to spread the wealth and get the win to put them over .500. The Magic held up well in the paint outscoring and outrebounding the Warriors in the win. With the team having one of their best wins of the year, lets take a look at the Orlando Magic report card.

Wendell Carter Jr. played one of his best games of the season, bullying the Warriors inside and being a steady presence in the paint. The big man scored 17 points on only 7 shots and was able to stay perfect at the free throw line, like many of the Magic players tonight. The stat that stood out for Wendell was his 4 offensive rebounds, 2 of which were put-back dunks in the 4th quarter of the game. His impact was felt as he helped anchor the Magic, winning the points in the paint battle 64-46.

Desmond Bane played like the leader of the Magic tonight in the absence of Paolo Banchero. While Franz Wagner has held that role throughout most of the season, Bane played with edge tonight, leading the team in scoring. Bane was also tremendous in reading the passing lanes, racking up 5 steals, which helped the Magic win the turnover battle. He also continued shooting a high volume of shots from deep, which opened up the paint for other players. This version of Desmond Bane is what helps raise the ceiling of this team, and it seems he has found his footing in a Magic jersey.

Jalen Suggs has continued to be the heart of the team, bringing high energy play every time he's on the floor. His block at the rim with 1 minute to go was the dagger for this game, taking the wind out of the Warrior's sails. He also led the team in assists with 8, showcasing his chemistry with the team. Suggs had the tough assignment of Steph Curry and did what he could to make things as hard as he could for him.

Anthony Black has continued to play inspired basketball off the Magic bench, giving this team a spark both offensively & defensively. Black and Bane has been a 1-2 punch of Magic guards who have been attacking the rim. Between Black and Tristan da Silva, the Magic bench has been able to give solid contributions in wins this season.

Steph Curry had an offensive outburst in the game against the Magic, hitting 7 of his 15 three-pointers en route to a 34-point performance. He was efficient inside the line and used the attention he got from the defenders to add 9 assists to his total. Although they didn't get the win, it's exciting to see Curry and Butler start to develop some chemistry.

