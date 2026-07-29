This Magic Player is The Biggest Winner of The Sweeney Hire

The Orlando Magic overhauled the coaching staff this summer.

After Jamahl Mosley helped Orlando build winning habits and an elite defense through these past five years, the team sought a new voice to deliver a similar message in hopes of better results.

The Magic hired Sean Sweeney to be their next Head Coach during the NBA Finals where he was still serving as defensive coordinator of the Wembanyama-led Spurs; Orlando wasn't wasting any time.

Many players could see the benefits of this new face roaming the sidelines. In a system that utilizes Desmond Bane for his movement shooting gravity off the ball, Jalen Suggs for his super connector skills and defensive intensity, or Paolo Banchero as an even more efficient offensive hub while becoming a more agile defender through his own offseason workouts.

However, one rotation player in particular stands out to see the biggest boost from the Sweeney hire.

Noah Penda could fit under Coach Sweeney

Mar 23, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Noah Penda (93) blocks a shot by Indiana Pacers forward Jarace Walker (5) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Penda filled up the box score in summer league in just under 30 minutes per game, averaging 15 points, 7 rebounds, a 3 assists-to-2.3-turnovers ratio, and 1.7 steals + 2.7 blocks to just 3 fouls.

Noah's 3pt shot was as effective as ever, knocking down 47% 3P% of his threes while launching nearly six triples per contest; he converted 56% FG% from the field on just over 8 shots per game, hitting all six of his free throws through the three outings.

Since it's just three exhibition games, no one should make any bold claims over a sample size that small, but it's worth noting some of the effort and shooting stats like steals, rebounds, and threes tend to carry over from Summer League stats to the NBA, which is at least one positive takeaway. Beyond that, Noah passed the eye test of looking a level above the average player there, which is generally another good sign that he's ready to contribute at the next level.

"He's extremely versatile on both ends, and that's what I tend to gravitate towards."@report_court highlights what makes Noah Penda such a solid two-way prospect in the 2025 NBA Draft on today's 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/UJ3rD2ZwQ6 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) December 30, 2024

Penda's game is already known for his motor that never turns off. This summer, he seems to have made real development – his physical conditioning is looking as mobile as ever, his shooting stroke from deep is looking as clean as ever, and his engine is still running as hot as ever.

Noah Penda rates 6th in DRE of all players this summer league, just ahead of the 7th-rated Brayden Burries, a 5-game rolling average metric via David Lee's The 5th Factor site.

There's a pathway for Penda to develop into an ideal complementary forward to play with or behind Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Anthony Black in the frontcourt.

"Noah Penda, out of France, 20yo Forward...



Really like his passing. The shot to me is a pretty big question mark...



Love his instincts on both ends of the floor. He knows where to be defensively."



- @SBN_Ricky via the 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory Podcast pic.twitter.com/VG1gx16H7k — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) June 27, 2025

Where Tristan da Silva brought a knockdown corner 3pt shot and more effective closeout attacks last season, it seems Penda may be catching up offensively while already offering more defensive stability to the equation. The coaching staff could utilize each as offense/defense options until Penda fully proves his shooting and burling closeout-attacking drives are consistently effective enough to stay on the floor.

If Penda shows that 3pt shot is sticking around, if his decision making generally improves, and if this new-look agility takes his athletic impact up a level, it may be tough to keep him off the floor.

The French Basketball Revolution



Highlighted by Wembanyama & Gobert, how does France develop so many NBA Defenders?



"You are not going to gain minutes at the pro level to play as primary ball-handler." - @Alan_Guillou96



𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 from @beyondtheRK pic.twitter.com/kRrUOq3zlu — Swish Theory (@SwishTheory) May 11, 2026

Between Penda's positional versatility as a defender, being truly strong enough to hold his own down low against 4s and 5s while also agile enough to switch out onto the perimeter to keep up with most 1s, 2s, and 3s, Penda is in rare air as a truly 1-5 switchable NBA defender.

"The guy can guard 1 through 5", Magic teammate Jase Richardson said while also praising Noah's improvement offensively after Orlando's second-year players played together this summer in Vegas:

#Magic guard Jase Richardson pointed to Noah Penda’s defense when asked by @Josh_Cohen_NBA what’s impressing him the most about Penda:



“The guy can guard 1 through 5,” said Richardson, who also mentioned Penda’s offensive improvement. “Props to Noah…”



🎥: @Magic_PR



More: pic.twitter.com/nOggHkj3uO — Jason Beede (@therealBeede) July 16, 2026





This is a player type that could quickly become one of Sweeney's favorite options to pull off the bench, like when the team needs someone to slow down and guard an opposing big wing star, or any time Franz or Paolo need a breather. Penda is strong enough defensively to spot-start at the 3 or the 4 if needed due to injury, and if these offensive developments continue, his floor-spacing and closeout attacking will help nearly any starting lineup that needs a spot-starter.

Between working on his athleticism to become a quicker mover; his development as a perimeter shooter already producing results; his consistent defensive impact forcing turnovers and his proven switchability, this is one versatile swish army knife coming off the Magic's bench; the ideal player type a playoff rotation would want to back up its star creators and finish plays off advantages they create.

For a rookie that couldn't quite crack the rotation for a playoff team now turned NBA sophomore, that year of experience could prove valuable to Penda's development; on top of that, the work he put in this summer could be what pushes him up the pecking order on the depth chart to potentially become the 7th-man, the second player off the bench after Anthony Black, a sizable upgrade in role from before.

Sean Sweeney emphasized during his introductory press conference that he wants to activate every player on both sides of the ball every possession. This means movement, precision, passing, cutting, driving, and defensive mobility that could require endless switching, rotating, effort, and energy.

There might not be any player on this Orlando Magic roster that better exudes that fuel that never runs out of fire than Noah Penda.