Why Magic reuniting with this free agent big could make sense

The Orlando Magic have had one of the deepest frontcourt rotations in the NBA over the last few seasons. But with Jonathan Isaac's impending departure, and Moe Wagner reaching free agency, a suddenly deep room has gotten slightly thinner.

That doesn't include the fact that Goga Bitadze is entering the final year of his $25 million contract, where his $7.6 million cap hit may be consolidated to give the Magic more flexibility below the second apron.

Nevertheless, since Orlando doesn't have a first-round pick or any semblence of cap space, there's a chance they scour the bargain bin for frontcourt depth if they don't address it with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft -- which is two weeks away.

And one former Magic big man could be on the market.

Nikola Vučević will be a free agent this offseason:

Feb 19, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic (4) looks to pass around Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton (8) during the first quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Over five years ago, the Orlando Magic completed a fairly surprising four-player blockbuster that sent Nikola Vučević to the Chicago Bulls for Wendell Carter Jr. and two first-round picks.

Vučević, 35, joined the Magic after his rookie season in 2012 and became one of their beacons of light during one of the most miserable eras of one of the franchise's history. In eight-and-a-half seasons donning Orlando's royal blue, he averaged 17.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He is still the franchise's all-time leader in made field goals while ranking second in rebounds, fourth in games and minutes played and third in scoring.

He's nowhere near the caliber of player he was then. But the former Magic big still has some gas left in the tank, and after a disappointing end to his season in Boston, he's not expected to return there, according to NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line.

"Former All-Star center Nikola Vučević is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston Celtic in the spring," Stein wrote recently. "He'll be 36 in October but figures to draw some interest on the open market given that there is generally always a clamor for floor-spacing big men."

Nikola Vučević is expected to leave the Celtics in free agency, per @TheSteinLine



“Former All-Star center Nikola Vučević is increasingly regarded as a certainty to switch teams this summer after a fractured right ring finger in March helped derail his brief stint as a Boston… pic.twitter.com/lNGsT8FXpf — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 8, 2026

Why a Vučević-Magic reunion could makes sense:

Feb 6, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics center Nikola Vucevic enters the game during the first half against the Miami Heat at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The 6-foot-9 big was essentially a non-factor in Boston's postseason rotation. Neemias Queta and Luka Garza were just as impactful, even though both endured their lumps against Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Vučević has always been a turnstile defensively. But where he adds value is as a rebounder and floor spacer. Over the last two seasons, he's averaged 16.9 points and 9.3 rebounds on 38.7 percent shooting from 3-point range (4.3 3PA). When he's healthy, he can still impact a rotation -- especially if he's in a simplified role off the bench.

Theoretically, for Orlando, that's all he would need to be. Perhaps the former Magic big would return on the minimum or for a portion of the taxpayer mid-level. I don't expect his market to be that large, and he would immediately help open up the floor for Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner and Desmond Bane.

The other side of the floor is a different story, but that's always been the case. Perhaps new Magic head coach Sean Sweeney could masterfully hide him. At the end of the day, Orlando should prioritize younger, more spry bigs ... but a Vučević reunion isn't the worst idea, if push comes to shove.