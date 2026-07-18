How this Magic guard bounces back from poor postseason

The Orlando Magic may be over three months removed from blowing a 3-1 lead to the Detroit Pistons, but it still stings.

There is a lot of names to blame for the collapse. But one of the names at the top of the list is guard Jalen Suggs, who had as bad of a postseason as one could imagine. The former top-5 pick has been under the spotlight since he entered the NBA, and the Magic are going to need him to bounce back with minimal movement this summer.

But will he? We asked our group of panelists to gather their thoughts!

Tony Mejia:

It's implausible to guarantee someone will be able to stay healthy coming off consecutive injury-impacted seasons, but if his body doesn't betray him, Suggs should have a strong bounce-back following an awful postseason run.

He's been a winner at every level and his approach is tenacious and fearless, so I wouldn't expect past struggles to linger if he finds a rhythm and can play without minutes restrictions and physical ailments hanging over his head.

Jeremy Brener:

Jalen Suggs is an anomaly. He is part of the reason why the Magic are successful, but also part of what holds the Magic back, as evidenced in the team's playoff series against the Detroit Pistons. The Magic need Suggs to be the version of himself that helps Orlando win if the team wants any chance at being successful.

The bad that comes with the good is all in his shooting. The defensive tenacity will make him a favorite of new head coach Sean Sweeney, but it will be up to the staff to figure out how to maximize Suggs on the offensive end of the floor in order to turn Orlando from good to elite.

Matt Hanifan:

Presuming his body doesn't completely fail him, Suggs should be in for a big season. And the Magic, who are largely running it back minus a few minor acquisitions, will need every ounce of it.

I'll say it until I'm blue in the face: Jalen Suggs is the Magic's heartbeat. Last year, his 13.8 points on 56.1 percent true shooting didn't quite quantify his impact in Franz Wagner's (or Paolo Banchero's) absences. But his efficiency (or lack thereof) in the postseason was catastrophically bad, and he's shot just 34.9 percent from the floor in 14 career postseason games.

Suggs is an elite point-of-attack defender and I expect him to thrive in Sean Sweeney's system. But his 3-point shooting consistency and growth as a playmaker will dictate how successful his season is given the surrounding talent.