Courtesy of a strong final 27 minutes, the Detroit Pistons completed their 3-1 comeback against the Orlando Magic, securing a 116-94 win in Game 7 inside Little Caesars Arena. Who were a few winners and losers?!

Winner: Paolo Banchero

From the opening tip, Banchero was locked in. On the heels of an embarrassing finish to Game 7, Banchero scored the Magic's first 11 points, 19 of their first 35 and 30 of their first 60.

He finished the night with 38 points on 14-of-25 shooting and 4-of-7 from 3-point range, adding nine rebounds and six dimes across 42 minutes. He's now scored 38 points in both of his Game 7s, although both have resulted in losses.

Loser: Rest of Magic

Banchero was excellent, but he didn't receive much help.

Through three quarters, only Desmond Bane reached double-digits (10 points, 3-7 FG). Wendell Carter Jr. had just six over that span; Jamal Cain and Moe Wagner had five points apiece; Anthony Black was a measly 1-for-7 with just four points.

Banchero made nearly as many field goals as his teammates combined (17). That alone gives you an idea of how the Magic's offense fared when the rock wasn't in his hands.

Winner: Tobias Harris

Among those who have caught the ire of many in the postseason, Tobias Harris is one of them, particularly when he was with the Philadelphia 76ers.

He wasn't bad -- nor anything spectacular -- in the Pistons' first round series last year against New York. But Harris raised the bar against Orlando, where he was the most dependable player not named Cade Cunningham.

Harris radiated in Game 7, scoring 30 points on 11-of-18 shooting and 5-of-7 from 3-point range. It marked his second career 30-point performance in the postseason. And it was the cherry on top for a very strong finish to the Pistons' 3-1 comeback, averaging 23.8 points and 8.3 rebounds on 47.9/36.4/70.8 shooting splits.

Loser: Jalen Suggs

Suggs is the Magic's heartbeat, but he was a zero offensively in the series' final four games, capped by a 2-for-9 showing in Game 7, where he scored just six points in 36 minutes.

In the Magic's final four games, he shot a combined 8-for-41 (19.5 percent). As special as the soon-to-be 25-year-old guard is defensively, Suggs' limitations offensively crushed the Magic as the series aged.

Winner: 3-1 comebacks in 2026 NBA Playoffs

There have been 15 3-1 comebacks in NBA History. Unfortunately for Orlando, we've now seen two in two days. To add insult to injury, the Magic have now blown a pair of 3-1 leads in their franchise's history ... to Detroit.

Loser: Jamahl Mosley

The league's worst kept secret appeared to be Jamahl Mosley's job being in jeopardy. This series didn't help, either.