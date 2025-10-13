Orlando Magic host tryouts to replace legendary PA announcer
For the first time in the franchise's history, there is an empty seat to be filled on Orlando's sideline.
After 36 years of calling Magic games, doing so since the team's inception, Magic fans will no longer hear the iconic Paul Porter calls in the arena:
"Stand and cheer, Magic fans! It's the fourth quarter!"
"Rashard LEWWWWWissss"
"Hedooo TURKogluuuuu"
"Traaaaaveliiiiiiiing"
"Magic Ball!"
This news came as a shock to not only Magic fans, but Paul Porter himself, who has publicly said he's not ready to retire and this decision was not reached amicably.
In a sitdown with Orlando Sentinel, Paul revealed how the Magic moved on without involving him in the decision:
- Paul Porter
About February or so, I contacted the Magic and said, ‘I’d really like to retire on my own terms,’ and in my mind I was thinking I was going to do the Magic for a year or two. I’m 71 years old.
And I just said, ‘Would you consider allowing me to do one more season or maybe two, and then just announce that I’m retiring?’
And they said, No, the decision has already been made. We are going in a different chapter and this will be your final year.
Nearly 2000 people have signed a petition asking the Magic to bring back Paul Porter, who will continue to call games in Tampa for the Lightning.
As of today, however, Magic brass hasn't budged or even acknowledged the response from these diehard Magic fans. Instead, the team owners have evidently moved on with their decision, holding tryouts for a new PA announcer during the preseason, according to Jason Beade.
Though we don't have confirmed names of the candidates, the first person trying out for the PA Announcer gig was the in-arena voice for Sunday night's game against the Heat; the second candidate will be the in-arena voice for Thursday's game against the Pelicans.
The challenge for these two newcomers is clear: rally an entire arena of fans who have never heard your voice during the least important games of the season.
Whoever gets the place the loudest, wins?
Will the jumbotron sound-ometer be the deciding factor?
Two men enter, only one comes out alive. (or, at least, gets to hold the microphone)
If this is truly it for Paul Porter calling Magic games, then we must honor his legacy.
Porter has been THE in-arena voice of the Magic for the entire history of the franchise. If you have ever gone to a Magic game in person, chances are you heard Paul's iconic calls, accentuated syllables, and trademark catch phrases.
Hearing Paul Porter's voice in the O-Rena, Amway Arena, Amway Center, Kia Center, wherever the Magic are playing home games, was a definitive part of the in-game experience, a core aspect of the memories made each and every game.
Thank you Paul Porter for making Orlando's games feel like Magic.
Stand and cheer, Magic fans. It's the fourth quarter.