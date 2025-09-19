Why a Hot Start is key for the Orlando Magic's Success
Being underdogs is a position that the Orlando Magic are familiar with, but this year the Magic enter the season being one of the prime contenders of the Eastern Conference. With the addition of Desmond Bane and the return of Jalen Suggs, the Magic enter the year with one of the best defensive backcourts in the league to add to their face of the franchise Paolo Banchero
For the Magic, this season offers a unique opportunity with the subtraction of Tyrese Haliburton from the Indiana Pacers, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics, & now the Miami Heat will be without Tyler Herro entering the season.
If the Magic want to be a team contending for a championship, it should be expected that this team hits the ground running. Playing the Miami Heat to start the season and having all three of their matchups against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter of the year should allow for a way to get some easier wins under their belt.
With perennial contenders such as the Celtics & Pacers, and an always dangerous Miami Heat team now reeling from injuries, the stars are all lining up for the Magic to take advantage. The two biggest threats for the Magic this season would be the Knicks, who were a few bounces away from a Finals appearance, and the Cavaliers, who have shown regular season dominance only to come short in the Playoffs.
Alongside the Magic, both teams have a lot to prove, with all three teams looking to make the finals for the first time with their current iterations of the team. While Jalen Brunson & Donovan Mitchell both have proven themselves with their signature moment, it can be argued that Paolo Banchero is the player with the most talent across all three teams.
At their best, the Orlando Magic's stretch of games, during which they won 12 of 13, was spearheaded by their defense. During that stretch of games, the Magic held their opponent to 96 points per game. With Jalen Suggs having a partner in crime in Desmond Bane to hound opposing teams' backcourt, look for the defense of the Magic to wreak havoc going into this new year.
All the cards are lined up for the Magic to have their best season in over a decade, it's now up to them to execute.