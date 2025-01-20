Malik Beasley Had Adorable NSFW Pitch to Get All-Star Votes for Cade Cunningham
The Detroit Pistons have made quite an impression through the first half of the NBA season.
Just a few weeks out from the All-Star break, the Pistons are 22-21. While hanging out just over .500 might not be big news for a lot of NBA teams, for Detroit, which hasn't won more than 23 games in a season since 2019, the mark is better than many could have hoped heading into the year.
Leading the way for the Pistons is point guard Cade Cunningham. The first pick of the 2021 NBA draft is averaging 24.3 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game for Detroit, and is largely responsible for controlling the flow of the offense whenever he’s on the court.
While Cunningham has been a lone bright spot for the Pistons in their past seasons of woe, he has yet to make an All-Star Game, but his teammate Malik Beasley is trying to change that this year.
After the Pistons 107-96 win over the Houston Rockets on Monday, Beasley interrupted Cunningham’s post-game interview with a NSFW plea for his teammate.
"Everybody go vote right now. Go f—ing vote!” Beasley told the camera. “Excuse my French... but GO VOTE.”
Cunningham faces some stiff competition to land a spot in the All-Star backcourt for the Eastern Conference, with players like Donovan Mitchell, LaMelo Ball, Jalen Brunson and Jaylen Brown all competing for spots. But if Beasley’s plea is heard by Pistons fans, maybe it can help push Cunningham over the line.
All-Star rosters are set to be revealed this Thursday on TNT.