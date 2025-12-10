Mavericks Center Dereck Lively II Out for Season With Foot Injury
Mavericks center Dereck Lively II will undergo surgery on his right foot and is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Lively is expected to make a full recovery from the procedure, which will address lingering discomfort in his foot that has only allowed him to play in seven games this season.
Lively burst onto the scene as a rookie two years ago as a key frontcourt cog in Dallas' run to the NBA Finals. Since then, injuries have run rampant, many of which have involved his right foot.
Lively played in just 36 games last season, where he averaged 8.7 points and 7.5 rebounds. This season, he averaged just 4.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in the seven games that he played.
The team is hopeful that this latest procedure will help provide the 21-year-old relief heading into next season and an opportunity to build upon the promising early returns on his production when he is healthy and on the floor.