Mavs GM Nico Harrison Roasted by Fans for Bafflingly Honest Line on Luka Doncic
The world is currently on fire to Dallas Mavericks fans—but not to general manager Nico Harrison, who sat at the podium during Monday's end-of-season press conference and tried his best to pretend everything was normal.
Harrison fielded several questions about his job status and about the state of the Mavericks moving forward following a tumultuous 2024-25 season that saw Dallas get eliminated in the play-in tournament just one year after making it to the NBA Finals.
For most of the 30-minute presser, Harrison regurgitated the same words he used in his closed-door discussion with members of the Dallas media last week. Then, the Mavs general manager caught the attention of his critics with an absolutely baffling line on the Luka Doncic trade.
Harrison was asked by a reporter whether the anger and outrage from the Mavs fanbase following the trade has exceeded his expectations.
"Good question," Harrison calmly said. "I did know Luka was important to the fan base. I didn't quite know it to what level."
Just a total mind-boggling statement considering Doncic—a five-time All-Star, former Rookie of the Year, Western Conference Finals MVP and one-time NBA scoring champ— had been with the Mavericks for seven years and established himself as one of the organization's most untouchable superstars ever.
And, even if that's really what Harrison thought, why admit it to a disgruntled Dallas fanbase that's arguably looking for any and every weapon to skewer him?
Fans and others around the NBA were quick to roast Harrison for his blissfully unaware and clearly out-of-touch comments on Doncic: