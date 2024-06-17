5 Best Prop Bets For Dallas Mavericks Vs. Boston Celtics NBA Finals Game 5
After the Dallas Mavericks took a 3-0 series deficit to the Boston Celtics in the NBA Finals, it was unsure how much longer the season would last. They took down the Celtics, dismantling them in Dallas in Game 4 to extend the series.
Now, the NBA Finals head back to Boston, and the Celtics have a chance to secure a banner No. 18 in front of their home fans. Luka Doncic and the Mavericks look to play spoiler, extending the series to a Game 6 and one last game in Dallas.
The rest of the series is an uphill climb for the Mavericks, but they're focused on taking things one game at a time.
5 best prop bets for Mavericks vs. Celtics (Game 5):
*All odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
Luka Doncic UNDER 3.5 3-pointers (-102)
Doncic covered this prop in Game 1 and Game 2. Then, in the last two games, he's shot 1-of-15 on 3-pointers. He shot seven attempts in Game 3 and eight attempts in Game 4, knocking down just one 3-pointer in that span. He's sure to bounce back in some facet, but his team has been playing much better and he won't need to shoot double-digit 3-pointers, making it far less likely he will cover this prop.
Dereck Lively OVER 8.5 rebounds (-122)
Lively has ramped up in the past two games of the NBA Finals. With two straight double-doubles, having played 30 and 22 minutes in the two contests, Lively's impact has been strong. Because of the recent uptick in production and minutes, a larger role can be expected of the rookie center. Lively might not be a 20-point threat nightly, but his impact as an anchor and on the board will be felt. Should he mark 25-plus minutes on the night, expect another double-digit rebound night for Lively.
Kyrie Irving OVER 23.5 points (-118)
The last two games have proven to turn things around for Irving. In Game 3, he surpassed 20 points, scoring 35, for the first time in these NBA Finals. In Game 4, Irving only scored 21 points, doing so on 10-of-18 shooting. Had he not been pulled from the game in the 3rd quarter due to the large lead they had, he would have covered this prop. He did, however, break his losing streak to the Celtics. Irving should be able to continue his improved play heading back to Boston.
Derrick White OVER 3.5 3-pointers (+130)
In 13 of his last 15 appearances -- and each of his last nine -- White has attempted a minimum of eight 3-pointers. With Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown's gravity as a duo, White gets off plenty of looks from beyond the arc each given night. He's a big-time shot-maker, too. Nothing went right for the Celtics in Game 4, and White is an energizer. In front of his home crowd, White will convert more from deep.
Luka Doncic to record a double-double (-170)
It's less than ideal for the Mavericks to have their back against the wall with only one series victory. However, this means the team gets closeout game Luka for the rest of the series, whether it be one or three more games. He recorded a double-double in each of the team's first two games against the Celtics, but in the most recent two, he failed to achieve double-figures in either rebounds or assists. With the Celtics likely to bounce back on their home floor, more will be needed from Doncic. To try and keep the season alive, expect Doncic to fill in the box score.
