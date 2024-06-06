Dallas Mavericks HC Jason Kidd Speaks on Past With Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis
The Dallas Mavericks will soon tip off the NBA Finals in Boston, taking on the Celtics. Seeking their second championship in franchise history -- as the first came in 2011 -- there are plenty of storylines to follow for the championship series.
Mavericks star Kyrie Irving is facing one of his former teams and homes in the Celtics, with Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis doing the same thing with Dallas.
Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd had the opportunity to coach Porzingis during his first season with the team, which also happened to be Porzingis' last. The pairing of the 7-foot-3 big man and Luka Doncic didn't quite pan out, but the two still ended up in the NBA Finals, just as foes.
READ MORE: Kyrie Irving 'Appreciated' LeBron James' Comments, Misses Playing Together
Ahead of the Finals starting, Kidd spoke on coaching Porzingis during the one season.
"No, when you talk about it didn't work, did it work, I only had him for a short period of time. I thought it was going well in the sense of our defense, his ability to block shots, rebound," Kidd explained. "Then offensively we looked to post him up a little bit more than Rick [Carlisle] had used him in the post, which was strictly on the perimeter shooting threes. Both worked. He has the skill set to do both."
While Porzingis was able to shine at moments in Dallas, the pairing ultimately didn't work out, leading to him being traded to the Washington Wizards, his most recent stint before being traded to the Celtics.
"As you know, in the business of basketball, there's trades that take place. We're judged if it works or doesn't work. That's just part of the business," Kidd continued. "For the short period I had him, I really enjoyed KP. Great, great on the floor, great off the floor. Did everything we asked."
Porzingis averaged 20 points per game over his two-and-a-half seasons with the Mavericks, adding 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. He struggled to stay healthy, too, adding another reason as to why the pairing didn't pan out.
"I thought KP did great for us. But the business of basketball, there was a pivot. So, from there things
changed," Kidd said. "...He plays his role. I think that's one of the things that's underrated about KP. When you ask him to do something, he does it. He doesn't complain about his role. He goes out there and tries to help his team win."
One of the two sides will end up victorious, hoisting the Larry O'Brien in a few weeks, as the NBA Finals tip-off on Thursday.
READ MORE: Celtics' Jrue Holiday Gets Brutally Honest About Guarding Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Finals.
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Kade Kimble on Twitter.