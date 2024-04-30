Dallas Mavericks Make NBA History With Wild Stat in Game 4 Loss to Clippers
The Dallas Mavericks might have taken part in the most electric NBA playoff game so far during the 2024 campaign. They took a 116-111 loss to the LA Clippers in Game 4, evening the series up at 2-2, meaning the game will see a minimum of six games and one more home game per team.
The Mavericks splitting the games in Dallas feels like a missed opportunity. Had they swept the Dallas matchups, they'd have a 3-1 lead over the Clippers heading back to Los Angeles. Still, the entertaining series is close and could go either way.
Again, it wasn't like it was a blowout loss for the Mavericks in Game 4. They had a 20-plus point comeback with the American Airlines Center never wavering when it came to the energy from the fans. It was a tight battle down the stretch with elite shot-making from both sides.
The Mavericks also happened to make history with a very unique stat, according to OptaSTATS. They're the first team to have one player score 40 or more points (Kyrie Irving), with another posting a triple-double in a regulation NBA playoff game (Luka Doncic).
Kyrie Irving finished the contest with 40 points on 14-of-25 shooting, knocking down 6 of his 12 shots from beyond the arc. Tacking on seven rebounds and five assists, Irving simply had it going offensively in the near-comeback.
Luka Doncic didn't shoot efficiently, going 10-of-24 from the field and 1-of-9 on 3-pointers, but he finished with 29 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to secure the triple-double.
Again, Doncic wasn't all that efficient, but his impact was there. Irving was spectacular, and the team's supporting cast did enough for the Mavericks to take a lead during the fourth quarter during the comeback attempt, though it didn't hold.
Game 5 should be an entertaining contest, though it'll be a challenge for the Mavericks as they head back to Los Angeles on Wednesday night.
