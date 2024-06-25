Dallas Basketball

Detroit Pistons Hiring Key Executive Staff Member From Dallas Mavericks

Could this move help facilitate a trade soon for a Mavericks veteran?

Austin Veazey

Mar 9, 2024; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Detroit Pistons forward Ausar Thompson (9) in the first half at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off a run to the NBA Finals. Any time a team makes it that far, it's common for other teams to want to poach some of the executives and bring a culture of winning into their building. That's no different than what is happening to Dallas currently.

Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Dallas is losing Dennis Lindsey to the Detroit Pistons after he spent the year in a senior advisory role to General Manager Nico Harrison. Lindsey was the Vice President of Basketball Operations for the Houston Rockets from 2002-2007, an assistant general manager with the Spurs from 2007-2012, then became the GM for the Utah Jazz starting in 2012. He was elevated to Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations through 2021, where he then stepped down to become an advisor to the Jazz. He'll be joining the Pistons as the Senior VP of Basketball Operations.

Detroit is overhauling its entire organization, which started with hiring Trajan Langdon as the new President of Basketball Operations. He soon dismissed head coach Monty Williams and is building his staff from the bottom as he looks to turn around a Pistons team that is 94-290 combined in their last five seasons.

This move could help facilitate a trade for Tim Hardaway Jr. soon. It's good to have friends in rival front offices and the Pistons were reported to be the emerging top option as a trade destination for Hardaway. The sooner the Mavs can clear their book of him the better and this move gives Dallas more common ground.

