Dallas Mavericks Icon Dirk Nowitzki to Join TNT for Special Appearance
DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki will join TNT's Inside the NBA crew for a special appearance on Saturday during Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals series between the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Nowitzki, a recent Hall of Fame inductee, will fill in for Shaquille O'Neal alongside Kenny Smith, Charles Barkley, and Ernie Johnson for the NBA Tip-Off pregame show at 5:30 p.m., as well as the halftime and postgame shows.
The appearance comes a night after Nowitzki's former team, the Dallas Mavericks, defeated the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 to advance to the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Nowitzki, who retired in 2019 after 21 seasons with the Mavericks, currently serves as an adviser to the franchise.
During his illustrious career, Nowitzki led the Mavericks to 15 playoff appearances and helped them win the NBA Finals in 2011. He finished his career averaging 20.7 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 47.1% from the floor, including 38.5% from 3-point range. He retired in 2019 after playing 51 games in the 2018-19 season.
Nowitzki's impressive career was marked by numerous accolades, including 14 NBA All-Star appearances, 12 All-NBA Team selections, and a 2006-07 NBA MVP award. He scored 31,560 points in the regular season, placing him sixth all-time in NBA history. He also grabbed 11,517 rebounds and made 1,982 career 3-pointers, the most among 7-footers.
Nowitzki has remained involved in the NBA, making appearances on Bally Sports Southwest over the years, including as recently as early this season. During one of his appearances, he praised Luka Doncic's ability to make tough shots, saying: "He's probably the best horse player I've ever seen. Outside of Brad Davis... Luka has got to be the best horse player I've ever seen. He is making some straight gar-bagé."
Fans have come to enjoy Nowitzki's analysis and commentary style, whether their allegiance is to the Mavericks, or they are fans of the sport at large.