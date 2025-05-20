Former NBA All-Star thinks Mavericks should pass on Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks won the NBA Draft Lottery, giving them the opportunity to draft the consensus top prospect in Duke's Cooper Flagg. Some see him as the most well-rounded college freshman to declare for the draft ever as an elite two-way wing. Some question his ceiling on whether or not he could be a perennial All-NBA guy, but his floor should be a borderline All-Star if he develops the way everyone thinks he will.
However, that isn't stopping people from firing off bold takes since Nico Harrison is still running the team, and he's been known to make a brash decision or two. But some options that people are throwing out are egregious.
Former NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins went on a hot streak of hot takes about what the Dallas Mavericks should do with their first pick, including saying he would take Rutgers' Ace Bailey over Cooper Flagg.
"I like Ace Bailey. To me, Ace Bailey is the number one pick... I think he's the closest thing we've seen to Tracy McGrady... But I don't see Nico [Harrison], there's no way he keeps that pick... With everything he's already said on record as far as his window of winning a championship, it just doesn't logically make sense to keep the pick."
Ace Bailey has been consistently seen as the third-best prospect at best in this draft. It's a clear one-two of Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, while Bailey has been third most of the time. Some people don't think he's a good enough ball-handler and there are some questions about his shot diet. It also didn't help that he measured in at 6'7" at the combine when he was expected to be around 6'10".
There have also been multiple reports that the Mavericks will not trade the pick, as they shouldn't. Getting elite cheaper talent is one of the best ways to build a championship team, and Flagg can be elite.
