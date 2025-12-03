Five questions ahead of Heat vs. Mavericks rematch

The Dallas Mavericks are back in action against the Miami Heat.

To learn more about the Mavs' upcoming opponent, we spoke with Miami Heat On SI contributor Brady Hawk.

How has Erik Spoelstra and the Heat turned around the offense?

The offense has seen a complete 180 to start this season, and it's mostly by playing faster. Not just speed and fastbreak opportunities, but more offensive possessions by taking shot attempts earlier in the shot clock. After a season filled with late clock heaves, this one adjustment has ramped up their process.

READ MORE: Cooper Flagg, Tyler Herro among whopping 13 players on Mavericks-Heat injury report

What is the ceiling for the Heat this season?

It's tough to say what the true ceiling of this Heat team is. A deep playoff run seems in the cards when evaluating the rest of the Eastern Conference, but a lot of that depends on this system being sustainable. Teams like Dallas have been able to get them out of their offensive flow with the defensive activity, so this team building some counters is the real deciding factor on their ceiling.

What's something people should know about the Heat that cannot be found in a box score?

Biggest thing you won't find in a box score when seeing some of Miami's high scoring totals is [that] this team no longer sets on-ball screens. The Heat were a team that relied mostly on pick and roll basketball, yet have turned things into a strict isolation and attack style. Teams have to pick their poison when it comes to off-ball help, which should be the story tonight.

Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson takes a three-point shot as Miami Heat forward Keshad Johnson closes in. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

If the Heat were to lose the game, what would be the reason why?

That first Heat-Mavericks match-up was played in the mud in ways the Heat haven't played in this season. When their offense is taken down a notch, it leaves them vulnerable to opposing teams scraping out a close win. If the Mavericks can replicate some of that defensive pressure, especially with Anthony Davis playing this time around, that's the easiest way for the Heat to lose tonight.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Although Dallas could slow down Miami's offense, I don't believe it happens again to that degree. The Heat are relatively healthy tonight, as Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins were out in their last match-up. If the Heat dictate pace like I believe they will, a single-digit win for the Heat feels like my best guess.

READ MORE: Mavs' rookie star Cooper Flagg earns huge NBA recognition

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the 2025-26 season

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News