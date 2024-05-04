Dallas Mavericks' Kyrie Irving Remains Perfect in NBA Playoff Closeout Games
Trading for Kyrie Irving last season was a huge gamble for the Dallas Mavericks, but it's seemingly paying off now. They went 38-44 a season ago, missing the playoffs. With a full offseason and training camp to prepare for the pairing of Luka Doncic and Irving, the team posted a 50-32 record, good for the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference.
One benefit of having Irving as a co-star alongside Doncic is his playoff experience. Having won an NBA Championship, appearing in multiple finals and playing in countless playoff games, Irving brings every bit of playoff experience to a team capable of making a deep run.
His value as a veteran star was proven in the team's first-round series against the LA Clippers, which the Mavericks closed out in Game 6 on Friday night in a 114-101 victory.
With the victory, Irving remains a perfect 13-0 in series closeout games in his career. He led the team with 30 points on 11-of-19 shooting, going 5-of-9 on 3-pointers en route to closing out the Clippers in dominant fashion. He added six rebounds and four assists as he went plus-22 in the box score.
“When I hear 13-0, that’s not my full playoff record. I’ve had my fair share of battles with my peers in this league," Irving said. "When I think about the 13-0 in close-out games in general, I just know we have to get there to that point to be able to be ready to have the other team submit. It’s one of the hardest things to do as a competitor: to have your opponent concede or submit.”
The Mavericks have the star power with Doncic and Irving to find success in a series. They've got the depth needed to support them. Now they're taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second round as they continue to look for more postseason success. Having Irving on their side is clearly a benefit, and they're seeking another series win in a battle that's going to be more difficult than taking on the Clippers.
Stick with MavericksGameday for more coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the NBA Playoffs. Follow Kade Kimble on Twitter.