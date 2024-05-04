Lakers Reportedly Interested in Dallas Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd For Their Opening
The Los Angeles Lakers made the expected move this week, firing head coach Darvin Ham and his entire coaching staff after losing to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in five games. It's arguably the job with the highest profile in the NBA, especially given its roster with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
Dave McMenamin hopped on SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt following the Dallas Mavericks' win over the LA Clippers to discuss the Lakers opening and said the following: "I'd expect the pendulum to swing back towards an experienced candidate this summer as they look to fill the spot... the guys that (the Lakers are) thinking about and pondering have ties to LeBron James. Three of the names I have been told in the last 6-7 hours: Tyronn Lue of the Clippers, Jason Kidd of the Mavericks, and JJ Redick of ESPN and the 'Mind the Game' podcast."
Coach Kidd spent two seasons with the Lakers as an assistant coach, including during their championship run in the bubble in 2020, and has led the Dallas Mavericks to three series wins in the postseason. He's caught some flack the last few years from Mavericks fans over rotations and late-game decisions but there's a reason the Lakers are potentially interested.
Tyronn Lue of the Clippers gave Kidd a lot of credit following the series closing. "Tip your hat to Dallas," Lue said. "(Jason) Kidd had his guys prepared. They had a game plan, a really good game plan. They stuck to it and they executed it." Lue was one of the other potential candidates mentioned by McMenamin so it was a little ironic seeing these two coaches go against each other. All three candidates mentioned were former Mavericks players, as well.
Both Kidd and Lue have one year remaining on their current coaching contracts, but Kidd has been "hopeful" that he'll receive a contract extension from the Mavericks. If he doesn't get the extension he seeks, could he leave a year early to go back to Los Angeles? That likely won't be known until after the Mavericks' postseason run is over.
