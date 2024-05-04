Dallas Mavericks Close Out Clippers in Game 6: 3 Game-Changing Plays
The Dallas Mavericks wanted to close this series out on their home floor. They didn't want to take any chances of this series going back to Los Angeles for a potential Game 7. With Kyrie Irving, who entered the game a perfect 12-0 in close-out games, they knew they had a good chance.
Dallas led 34-26 after the first quarter on the back of Luka Doncic's 14 points. They set the tone with their pace and continued into the second quarter, leading by as many as 13 points. Maxi Kleber left the game with a shoulder injury after a scary foul and the Clippers started to work their way back into the game.
This is where we start our plays.
This steal and finish on the other end by James Harden, picking on an unaware Daniel Gafford, closed off a 19-4 run for the Clippers as they took the lead just before halftime. The Mavericks had largely dominated the first half but allowed a late first-half rally by the Clippers.
It may have honestly been for the best. Dallas would tie it again before the half but emerged from the locker room dialed in and guns blazing.
Sometimes, being punched in the mouth allows a team to bounce back up and send a counter-punch. I'd like to think that's what happened here.
A grown man's slam here from Daniel Gafford, as he moves Ivica Zubac out of the way and throws it down. This play opened the floodgates for Dallas's third quarter.
Zubac had his fingerprints all over this series: 20 points and 15 rebounds in Game 1, 13 points and 12 rebounds in Game 2, 19 points and 8 rebounds in Game 3, 15 points and 6 rebounds in Game 5... Dallas, and more specifically Daniel Gafford, had a hard time against Zubac.
This dunk was a release of some pent-up frustration by Gafford, who had his best game of the series. He had averaged just 4.8 PPG and 3.0 RPG this series heading into Game 6 but finished with 13 points and 6 rebounds in the closeout game.
This play was a microcosm of the third quarter. The Mavericks were more willing to hustle to the ball and Kyrie Irving was just cooking the entire second half, as he has all series. For the game, Dallas snagged 17 offensive rebounds.
PJ Washington had been hitting those corner 3s early in this game, hitting two early in the first quarter, but he's showing he's going to continue taking them if he's open. Credit to him to follow his miss and beat out Paul George for this rebound.
Why the Clippers left Kyrie Irving this would open, only they know. But he'd scored 10 points in the third quarter alone before this basket. This play was a big reason the Mavericks outscored the Clippers by 15 in the third frame.
BONUS PLAY ALERT! With the Mavericks moving on to the Western Conference Semifinals, why not, right?
What more can you say about Kyrie Irving in the second half? He's simply incredible.
This play didn't as much change the game, as they were already up 20, but there's nothing to describe the heater Irving was on better than this play. He entered halftime with 2 points, shooting just 1/6. He ended with 30 points shooting 11/19. His 28 points in the second half tied his playoff career high for points in a half.
The Clippers tried to make things interesting at the end, but the lead never got into the single digits, and the Mavericks would win 114-101. They advance to take on the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder.
Luka Doncic finished with 28 points, 13 assists, and 7 rebounds, but was inefficient once again, shooting just 9/26 from the floor. For the series, he shot just 40.5% from the floor and 23.9% from 3. He'll have to be better if the Mavericks want to beat the Thunder in the next round, but it has to be a good feeling for the Mavericks to know they can win without Doncic at 100%.
Game 1 against the Thunder will be Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. CST at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
