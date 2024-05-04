NBA Playoffs Schedule: Dallas Mavericks Face OKC Thunder In Conference Semifinals
The Dallas Mavericks advanced to the Western Conference Semifinals with a 114-101 win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6 Friday night. Their reward? The top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, who swept a Zion Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans in their opening-round matchup.
Soon after the conclusion of Game 6, the NBA released the schedule for the series.
Games 1 and 2 will be at 8:30 p.m. CST this coming Tuesday and Thursday in Oklahoma City, Game 3 will be Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CST in Dallas while Game 4 will be Monday, May 13th in Dallas at 8:30 p.m. CST. If necessary, Game 5 will be Wednesday, May 15th at a time to be determined in Oklahoma City, Game 6 will be Saturday, May 18th at 7:30 p.m. CST in Dallas, with a potential Game 7 taking place Monday, May 20th at 7:30 p.m. CST in Oklahoma City.
Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd said the team would be off Saturday to rest and recover before getting back to practice on Sunday in preparation for the Thunder.
The Thunder won the season series 3-1, but the Mavericks didn't have superstar Luka Doncic in the third game in March and punted on the fourth in April, sitting all major rotation players with their playoff seeding already locked up. For Dallas fans looking for optimism, Dallas beat the Thunder 146-111 immediately following the trade deadline in February, with Daniel Gafford scoring 19 points and grabbing 9 rebounds against an OKC team that doesn't have much size on the interior.
