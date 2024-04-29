Dallas Mavericks Admit Need to Address Struggles Against Kawhi-Less Clippers
DALLAS — The Los Angeles Clippers secured a crucial 116-111 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their NBA first-round playoff series at the American Airlines Center, leveling the series at 2-2. Despite the absence of Kawhi Leonard due to knee inflammation, the Clippers showed strong form reminiscent of their Game 1 performance, amassing a commanding 31-point lead by halftime.
“We have confidence we can win the series," Clippers coach Tyronn Lue said before Game 4. "We’re ready for the challenge.”
The Mavericks, spurred by stellar performances from Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, launched a significant comeback in the second half but ultimately fell short. Irving was particularly impressive, scoring 40 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.
Doncic, struggling with knee issues that affected his defensive mobility, managed a triple-double with 29 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He openly acknowledged his difficulties, especially in containing James Harden's three-point shooting.
"I mean, yeah, I was in foul trouble. We said to try to limit Harden’s 3s," Doncic said. "I was just trying not to give him 3s. Obviously, it wasn’t good, especially me."
Paul George emerged as a key player for the Clippers, leading the scoring with 33 points and contributing eight assists, six rebounds, and four steals. His late-game three-pointer was crucial in sealing the victory. George reflected on the fierce competition between the teams' top scorers.
"It’s what this is about, just trying to will and put the team on your shoulders and make plays when it matters," George said. "Harden was special down the stretch, he found something. Lately, he found his rhythm in pick-and-roll and one-on-one situations. Irving as well. Kai is just lethal, he’s deadly. But it’s just what it came down to, both teams trying to make plays to give a team a chance to win."
Harden added 33 points, seven assists, and six rebounds, emphasizing the importance of adaptability and strategic adjustments throughout the game. He explained the necessity of adapting to the Mavericks' defensive strategies.
"Adjustments, you said it. If you can’t make adjustments, if you can’t change the game and still be effective, then you probably won’t make it to the next round," Harden said. "You probably won’t get far. If they want to try and take away the three-ball, I get to the paint, and I got my mid-range or floater. If they want to come help, then I’ve got my passing. It’s a four-step process you got to think about, and it all happens so fast. [The] majority of the time, I make the right decision."
Describing the clutch-time scoring battle with Doncic and Irving, Harden highlighted the elite level of play and strategic nuances involved.
"It’s a show. It’s elite, skilled, Hall-of-Fame basketball players going at it so there’s only so much we can do defensively," Harden said. "You then have to worry about other guys scoring the basketball and all of us are obviously scorers. But we can pass the ball as well, so it makes it a little bit difficult as well. It’s whoever comes up with the stop, and I think we were the ones that got the stops consecutively when we needed to. That was the game right there."
Despite their late rally, the Mavericks' earlier struggles proved costly. They committed 16 turnovers and only shot 33.3% from three-point range. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd addressed the need for greater consistency and focus, particularly in games without Leonard.
"When Kawhi is out, we’ve got to be better," Kidd noted. "For whatever reason, we tend to relax. So, we’ve got to address that, too."
As the series now shifts back to Los Angeles for Game 5, both teams are preparing to adjust their strategies for another intense matchup. The Mavericks have to go back to the drawing board and make their approach more unpredictable to the Clippers, especially in critical moments.