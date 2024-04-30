Dallas Mavericks' Luka Doncic Knee Injury Update Before Game 5 vs. Clippers
DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks will face the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 5 on Wednesday after having two days off before their 116-111 loss in Game 4.
Luka Doncic's injury status has remained an important storyline to monitor. Mavericks coach Jason Kidd told reporters after Tuesday's practice that Doncic will be considered probable to play Game 5 in Los Angeles but his injury description changed from "right knee soreness" to being "right knee sprain."
Doncic had a new wrap configuration on his right leg during the viewing portion of Tuesday's practice. The media only saw him shooting free throws during that window, but Kidd described his participation as him doing "everything."
Doncic admitted his knee is hurting but doesn't want to use that as an excuse for his performance, stating, "It’s hurting, obviously, but that shouldn’t be an excuse. Just came out a little sloppy, so we got to do way better than that.”
After struggling to shoot the ball or get to the rim so far in the series, Doncic remains motivated to provide more of an impact for his team, particularly for his superstar backcourt partner, Kyrie Irving, who is coming off a 40-point performance.
"I just got to help him more. I feel like I’m letting him down, so I got to be there. I got to help him more," Doncic said. "He’s giving everything he has and he’s been amazing for us the whole series."
The Mavericks may be without Tim Hardaway Jr., who suffered a setback during Tuesday's practice. He limped off the court while participating in five-on-five, seemingly due to an ankle issue. He's dealt with a right ankle sprain that he suffered in Game 2 in Los Angeles, keeping him sidelined since that point. He will be questionable to play in Game 5.