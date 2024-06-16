NBA's Finals MVP Ladder Has Two Dallas Mavericks In Top 5 After Game 4
The Dallas Mavericks picked up their first win of the NBA Finals on Friday night, demolishing the Celtics 122-84. It was the 3rd-largest defeat in NBA Finals history and gives the Mavericks some confidence as the series turns back to Boston for Game 5.
NBA.com has been releasing a Finals MVP ladder after every game, and with the Celtics having a wide lead in the series, they should fill most of the spots on that ladder.
Jaylen Brown currently sits atop the ladder, averaging 20.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 4.8 APG while being the primary defender on Luka Doncic. Jayson Tatum is second with similar averages, but Brown has been much more efficient from the field, even with a bad Game 4.
The Mavericks take up slots 3 and 4, with Doncic's 29.5 PPG, 8 RPG, and 5.8 APG coming in 3rd and Kyrie Irving's 21 PPG in 4th. Before Game 4, Doncic was in 5th and Irving was in 3rd, as Doncic's defensive performance was the narrative coming out of Game 3, but seeing him slotted two spots below Irving was a little ridiculous. Irving had struggled in the first two games in Boston while Doncic has consistently been around the 30-point mark.
Jrue Holiday rounds out the list in 5th, as he's been a strong defender and had an outstanding Game 2, but had just 9 points in Game 3 and 10 points and 5 turnovers in Game 4. Kristaps Porzingis likely would've found his way on this list had he stayed healthy, but his status is uncertain moving forward.
If the Mavericks win Game 5 on Monday night with a dominant display from elimination-game Luka Doncic, there may be some more buzz about him winning Finals MVP even if they lose the series at the end. Doncic is leading the Finals in points, steals, and field goals made while being second in assists and rebounds.
The Celtics have been winning mainly through a team effort, though Jaylen Brown has been the best player for the men in green for most of the series. Jayson Tatum is shooting just 36.5% from the floor in this series, the worst of any starter on either team, but has done a good job as a distributor.
