14-year veteran, Ex-Warriors NBA champion thinks Mavericks don't deserve Cooper Flagg
The Dallas Mavericks were unbelievably lucky to land Cooper Flagg, jumping up to the first overall pick on a 1.8% chance in the Draft Lottery. Without the balls bouncing in the Mavs' favor, they were able to save their franchise from utter despair after the Luka Doncic trade.
14-year NBA veteran Matt Barnes, who won a championship with the Golden State Warriors in 2017, thinks the Mavs don't deserve to have a talent like Flagg. He said as much on the "Big Boy's Hangout" podcast.
"There are certain things that happen, like when LeBron [James] goes to Cleveland and he's from Cleveland, and Derrick Rose goes to Chicago, with the first pick, he's from Chicago. There are certain ways that the balls get played with to be favorable for teams," Barnes started.
READ MORE: Dirk Nowitzki provides foolproof plan for Mavericks owners to win back fans
"Somehow, someway, that was a favor because Dallas wasn't a bad team; they shouldn't have been the No. 1 team to get the pick," Barnes continued. "On the flip side, it's so important as a young player to go to an organization that's stable, has veterans, has great leadership. The ownership of the Dallas Mavericks has to show that now, their job is not to f–k it up because they've done some questionable things in their short time [since] taking over from Mark Cuban."
This isn't quite how it was with Rose or LeBron, with the hometown heroes staying home and bringing their franchises to relevance, as Cooper Flagg had no prior ties to the city of Dallas. He was from Maine, spent some time at Montverde Academy in Florida, and went to Duke. Besides his college coach also coaching Dereck Lively II, there were no connections. So Dallas winning the lottery came out of nowhere.
Dallas Mavericks Given Second Chance
The Luka Doncic trade understandably lost the faith of the franchise when they traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. He was the franchise, bearing Dirk Nowitzki's hefty torch. And that was ripped away.
Landing Flagg kept some of the fanbase locked in, with sponsorships and season ticket requests flooding in after. But the Mavericks have to show they can win games, because that's what matters most. Luka Doncic led the Mavs to the NBA Finals, so this current roster is going to have a lot of pressure on them to be successful right away.
READ MORE: Mavericks’ Klay Thompson makes bold claim about being a top 5 NBA shooter
Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason
Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter