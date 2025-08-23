Ex-NBA All-Star explains difference between guarding Kyrie Irving, Steph Curry
Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving has often been hailed as one of the best ball-handlers in NBA history and one of the most difficult players to guard. His skill level with the ball in his hands is on another level compared to most players.
However, former NBA All-Star Jeff Teague believes Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is harder to guard for one specific reason: his off-ball movement.
"At least you know where Kyrie is going to be," Teague argued on the "Club 520" podcast. You’re going to catch him right on that hash, and he’s going to iso you. You look one way, and Steph is taking off the other. You’ve got to catch up. It’s harder to guard them players just because you got to go around so many screens. You’re constantly getting screened, getting hit. Iso players, it’s just you and him."
To be fair, Teague is not saying that Irving is easy to guard. Instead, he's arguing that you know what Irving is going to do because he is so skilled with the ball in his hands. That doesn't mean someone can stay in front of him, you just know how you're going to get beat.
Curry's off-ball movement, where he runs through multiple screens, gets the ball, and then showcases his elite handle, can wear defenders down like no one else. That's how the greatest shooter in NBA history continues to free himself for more shots, extending his reign on the all-time lead for most three-pointers.
Kyrie Irving's Unique Skillset
Irving is a tremendous shot-maker in his own right; he's just craftier on how he gets to the basket and isn't quite as strong on off-ball movement. But that's not a slock whatsoever. Both Curry and Irving are crafty at the rim, but Irving is a little better with both hands, as evidenced by his game-winner against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023-24 season.
Former players like Tracy McGrady have tried to say that someone like Jamaal Tinsley had better handles than Irving, but Kyrie is truly a 1-of-1. Even Allen Iverson has said that Kyrie Irving is the best he's seen.
