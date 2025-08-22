Dallas Basketball

Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki updates feelings on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade

Nowitzki wants to support the only franchise he's ever known, but he'd also like to support Luka Doncic

Austin Veazey

Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) meets with former player Dirk Nowitzki following the 114-100 victory at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Dallas Mavericks forward Luka Doncic (77) meets with former player Dirk Nowitzki following the 114-100 victory at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

For all of the reasons to be upset about the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, arguably the biggest one was just how much it upset the franchise's best and most important figure: Dirk Nowitzki.

Doncic was supposed to be the torch-bearer for the post-Nowitzki era after the German spent 21 illustrious seasons with the Mavs. But then, Nico Harrison ripped everyone's hearts out by sending Doncic to the Lakers in the middle of the night with no warning.

Dirk Nowitzki made his thoughts on the trade clear by attending Nowitzki's first game as a Lakers in Los Angeles. Now that a few more months have passed, he's started to find more middle ground about the deal.

“It was a tough, tough decision I think the club had to make," Nowitzki said in a sitdown with Steve Nash for RCD Mallorca. "And you know, it just—it happened. I think in the NBA, there’s always stuff that surprises everybody. That’s what kind of keeps it, I guess, interesting also.

"I want to support Luka, but I’m also a Maverick for life, you know? So this was a tough decision for me. But I want to keep obviously supporting both. I want to wish Luka the best in L.A., and I think he’s going to have a great career there. And of course, the Mavs moved on and now got the first pick. So I think at this point, both sides are moving on and hopefully doing well after.”

READ MORE: A possible Nico Harrison disaster is entering a make-or-break season for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (right) with former player Dirk Nowitzki
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (right) with former player Dirk Nowitzki against the Phoenix Suns in game seven of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Luka Doncic's New Los Angeles Deal

Doncic was getting set to enter the final year of his deal, and there were some people wondering if he'd go into free agency next offseason. But as we've come to find out about Doncic, he's loyal to the soil and doesn't like change.

He signed a three-year, $165 million deal at the beginning of August, one that will allow him to opt out to sign a five-year, $417 million deal after the second year. That will allow him to recoup most of the money lost by the Mavericks trading him before he could sign a supermax extension, but to late to make enough All-NBA teams with the Lakers to matter.

READ MORE: Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, Mavericks' Anthony Davis under most pressure this season

Stick with MavericksGameday for more FREE coverage of the Dallas Mavericks throughout the offseason

Follow MavericksGameday on Twitter and Austin Veazey on Twitter

More Dallas Mavericks News

Published
Austin Veazey
AUSTIN VEAZEY

Austin Veazey joined NoleGameday as the Lead Basketball Writer in 2019, while contributing as a football writer, and started as editor for MavericksGameday in 2024. Veazey was a Florida State Men’s Basketball Manager from 2016-2019. Follow Austin on Twitter at @EasyVeazeyNG

Home/News