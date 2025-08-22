Mavericks icon Dirk Nowitzki updates feelings on Luka Doncic-Lakers trade
For all of the reasons to be upset about the Dallas Mavericks trading Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers, arguably the biggest one was just how much it upset the franchise's best and most important figure: Dirk Nowitzki.
Doncic was supposed to be the torch-bearer for the post-Nowitzki era after the German spent 21 illustrious seasons with the Mavs. But then, Nico Harrison ripped everyone's hearts out by sending Doncic to the Lakers in the middle of the night with no warning.
Dirk Nowitzki made his thoughts on the trade clear by attending Nowitzki's first game as a Lakers in Los Angeles. Now that a few more months have passed, he's started to find more middle ground about the deal.
“It was a tough, tough decision I think the club had to make," Nowitzki said in a sitdown with Steve Nash for RCD Mallorca. "And you know, it just—it happened. I think in the NBA, there’s always stuff that surprises everybody. That’s what kind of keeps it, I guess, interesting also.
"I want to support Luka, but I’m also a Maverick for life, you know? So this was a tough decision for me. But I want to keep obviously supporting both. I want to wish Luka the best in L.A., and I think he’s going to have a great career there. And of course, the Mavs moved on and now got the first pick. So I think at this point, both sides are moving on and hopefully doing well after.”
Luka Doncic's New Los Angeles Deal
Doncic was getting set to enter the final year of his deal, and there were some people wondering if he'd go into free agency next offseason. But as we've come to find out about Doncic, he's loyal to the soil and doesn't like change.
He signed a three-year, $165 million deal at the beginning of August, one that will allow him to opt out to sign a five-year, $417 million deal after the second year. That will allow him to recoup most of the money lost by the Mavericks trading him before he could sign a supermax extension, but to late to make enough All-NBA teams with the Lakers to matter.
