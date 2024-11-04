3 Takeaways From Mavericks' Domination of Magic
The Dallas Mavericks dominated the Orlando Magic on Sunday night 108-85, getting this back-to-back off to a good start. Even with the Magic missing Paolo Banchero, who dropped 50 points a week ago, it's always good to put away the short-handed teams like you're supposed to.
The Mavericks scored 30 points in the first quarter, led by Luka Doncic's 14 in the frame, their most points in an opening quarter so far this season. Slow starts were a theme in the first five games, and they finally showed some signs of life in the first 12 minutes of this one. By halftime, the game was already out of hand, and Dallas could coast to the finish. With it being the first night of a back-to-back, it was good to get the key players out and rest them for a little bit for Monday night.
Here are three takeaways from Sunday night's domination of the Magic.
1. The Magic Have No Offense Without Paolo Banchero
These are usually supposed to be Mavericks-focused, but Orlando's offense was so bad without Banchero. Some of that is due to the defense of Dallas, but nobody could buy a bucket. Cole Anthony (3/6) and Anthony Black (1/2) each shot 50% from the floor; no one else was above 40%. As a team, they shot just 31/93 (33.3%) from the floor and 8/41 (19.5%) from three. As if that wasn't bad enough, they shot just 18/40 on shots in the paint, missing plenty of shots at the rim. They need Banchero back ASAP.
2. Too Many Turnovers
Despite leading by nearly 30, Dallas' offense wasn't crisp either, shooting just 10/32 (31.3%) from three and turning it over 18 times. Luka Doncic had four turnovers, Gafford had three, and 10 of the 13 Mavericks who played had at least one turnover. They've been pretty good at limiting their turnovers this season, and this shouldn't be a huge issue in most games.
3. It's Crazy What Happens When Luka Doncic Starts Fast
A big reason for Dallas' slow starts offensively has been Luka Doncic's sluggish starts. He finally started well in this game, with 14 points and five rebounds on 5/9 shooting. Those 14 points then blossomed to 25 by halftime, and the Mavs led by 25. When he comes out and executes at a high level from the beginning, he has a knack for killing the drive of an opposing team.
